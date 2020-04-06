Watch this

April 13, 2020, 11:01:38 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Watch this  (Read 312 times)
sockets
Posts: 154



« on: Yesterday at 08:19:49 PM »
Uploaded November last year just before this virus shit kicked off..

In the write up below the video the name Bill Gates

Word for word whats said is now happening .. Video here ..  https://youtu.be/AoLw-Q8X174   or here

http://youtu.be/AoLw-Q8X174



now look whos behind a possible magical cure https://techcrunch.com/2020/04/06/a-second-potential-covid-19-vaccine-backed-by-bill-and-melinda-gates-is-entering-human-testing/

http://techcrunch.com/2020/04/06/a-second-potential-covid-19-vaccine-backed-by-bill-and-melinda-gates-is-entering-human-testing/
sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:56:39 AM »
Watch this .. Covid crackdown coppers launch a blokes door in for fuck all  :unlike:

https://twitter.com/nodangerman/status/1249596142138150917?s=20
tunstall
Posts: 3 449


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:11:43 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:56:39 AM
Watch this .. Covid crackdown coppers launch a blokes door in for fuck all  :unlike:

https://twitter.com/nodangerman/status/1249596142138150917?s=20











sounds like they were knocking on his door asking to be let in......and the stupid cunt refused

so they let themselves in

he just comes across as someone who hates the police and an absolute bell end
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 581

Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:13:30 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:56:39 AM
Watch this .. Covid crackdown coppers launch a blokes door in for fuck all  :unlike:

https://twitter.com/nodangerman/status/1249596142138150917?s=20









Its because he was a Leeds fan

Seems fair enough...

 :nige:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:15:50 AM »
Sounds like the bloke had his telly on a bit loud to me so they booted the door off the hinges the cunts
tunstall
Posts: 3 449


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:20:43 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:15:50 AM
Sounds like the bloke had his telly on a bit loud to me so they booted the door off the hinges the cunts

they ask why he didn't open his door.............:pd:


they will have knocked on the door and asked to be let in, they will have warned him about what they were going to do

he's a fucking idiot for not letting them in

anyway..........he won't be paying to have "his door" fixed......that'll be his landlord
El Capitan
Posts: 40 997


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:58 AM »
He sounds like a right cunt. Should have given him a good shoeing whilst they were there
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:26:26 AM »
Be different if they booted your door in for a loud telly .. especially all them storming in while this virus is about who knows who they have been man handling this last few weeks any one of em could have it they never even had gloves on.. cunts should be sacked that bloke will av to disinfect his house now
King of the North
Posts: 1 328


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:33:28 AM »
I am sure that short video doesnt tell the full story. The police arent going from house to house randomly kicking doors in.

sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:39:19 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 09:33:28 AM
I am sure that short video doesnt tell the full story. The police arent going from house to house randomly kicking doors in.








Looks like we got the full story 


Door booted in  :like:

No party  :unlike:

No one arrested  :unlike:

left him with a bust door and some slaver on the way out  :unlike:


what else u need to see 
headset
Posts: 471


« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:41:16 AM »
Come on crocket man when the filth turns up at your door it's always wise to answer unless you've something to hide. Otherwise, you know your door could go in. :like:

Of course whoever has done a bit of friendly "astroturf" instead of tackling the issue themselves. Proves why going down the "astroturf" route can sometimes lead to a bigger problem....... :like:

And that's the reason you need to be careful of those that enjoy doing a bit of friendly "astroturf" talk...... as Steve would put it.....

 
Don pepe
Posts: 50


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:44:46 AM »
Police now are soft as shite. Should have folded the stupid Leeds cunt in half just for his squeaky voice alone
sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:53:40 AM »
More crank fake accounts  :unlike:

Id bladder the fucking lot of these fake accounts in 5 mins if I got the red button  :like: :stairlift: :matty:

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 997


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:54:31 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 09:44:46 AM
Police now are soft as shite. Should have folded the stupid Leeds cunt in half just for his squeaky voice alone


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
tunstall
Posts: 3 449


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:07:26 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:26:26 AM
Be different if they booted your door in for a loud telly .. especially all them storming in while this virus is about who knows who they have been man handling this last few weeks any one of em could have it they never even had gloves on.. cunts should be sacked that bloke will av to disinfect his house now

but they didn't did they?

the video doesn't show what happened prior to his door going in......as i said earlier, they would have knocked on the door and asked to be let in

they booted his door open cos he refused to let them in

they were there because they had obviously had complaints from one of his neighbouring flats.....and the gadgie acted like a right cunt.......
King of the North
Posts: 1 328


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:10:55 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:07:26 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:26:26 AM
Be different if they booted your door in for a loud telly .. especially all them storming in while this virus is about who knows who they have been man handling this last few weeks any one of em could have it they never even had gloves on.. cunts should be sacked that bloke will av to disinfect his house now

but they didn't did they?

the video doesn't show what happened prior to his door going in......as i said earlier, they would have knocked on the door and asked to be let in

they booted his door open cos he refused to let them in

they were there because they had obviously had complaints from one of his neighbouring flats.....and the gadgie acted like a right cunt.......


Stop talking sense!!

It must have been the fault of the Chinese or some dodgy Muslims

T bone will be along in a bit to clear it up

sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:11:39 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:07:26 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:26:26 AM
Be different if they booted your door in for a loud telly .. especially all them storming in while this virus is about who knows who they have been man handling this last few weeks any one of em could have it they never even had gloves on.. cunts should be sacked that bloke will av to disinfect his house now

but they didn't did they?

the video doesn't show what happened prior to his door going in......as i said earlier, they would have knocked on the door and asked to be let in

they booted his door open cos he refused to let them in

they were there because they had obviously had complaints from one of his neighbouring flats.....and the gadgie acted like a right cunt.......







Sounded like he was an older bloke to me .. seen as there is a highly contagious killer virus spreading like wild fire he might not have wanted half a dozen plod in his face .. he might have been on the danger list with asthma or something else .. they stormed it with no gloves or masks cos some nosey cunt said his telly was loud .  
King of the North
Posts: 1 328


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:13:56 AM »
Fair point crocket. But if that was the case he should have just answered his door when they knocked and it would have been sorted without all the fuss.
sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:16:58 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 10:13:56 AM
Fair point crocket. But if that was the case he should have just answered his door when they knocked and it would have been sorted without all the fuss.





Its an enclosed space , he probably wanted to speak through the door for a bit of protection but the pricks launched it through and left laughing at him .. fucking arse holes
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 941


« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:25:17 AM »
DUCKY DONT YOU KNOW CROCKET IN REAL LIFE?

IS A WANKSOCK IN THE REAL WORLD OR JUST ON ERE?  lost :alf: :nige:

BEER ME DUCKYKID :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
sockets
Posts: 154



« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:29:31 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:25:17 AM
DUCKY DONT YOU KNOW CROCKET IN REAL LIFE?

IS A WANKSOCK IN THE REAL WORLD OR JUST ON ERE?  lost :alf: :nige:

BEER ME DUCKYKID :beer:










Here's the unfunny grass account pulled out the bag.. yer using a lot of em up in a short space of time  

:matty: :stairlift:


Impossible for so many bell end lefty losers to be in the same place with the same agenda at the same time ..  






edit : unless ur on bore me  :wanker:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 941


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:35:20 AM »
WHY DID CROCKET GET GRASS OF THE YEAR AWARD?

COS HE WAS OUTSTANDING IN HIS FIELD  monkey monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME BUD :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
headset
Posts: 471


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:40:37 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 10:35:20 AM
WHY DID CROCKET GET GRASS OF THE YEAR AWARD?

COS HE WAS OUTSTANDING IN HIS FIELD  monkey monkey monkey monkey

BEER ME BUD :beer:

 rava monkey
El Capitan
Posts: 40 997


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:42:27 AM »
  jc :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 914



« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:58:18 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:53:40 AM
More crank fake accounts  :unlike:

Id bladder the fucking lot of these fake accounts in 5 mins if I got the red button  :like: :stairlift: :matty:

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

You're simply too fucking mental to ever have the red button.
