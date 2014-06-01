Chineses

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2020, 01:09:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chineses  (Read 440 times)
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:09:17 PM »
Proper craving one tonight but our lass is a bit skeptical  oleary

Any decent ones still open in the area? (Teeside)  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:11:43 PM by T_Bone » Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bruce*

Offline Offline

Posts: 23


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:55:26 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 842


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:57:35 PM »
All shut, due to divvies like you probably
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 280


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:25:26 PM »
5 Star Whale Hill.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:28:10 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt? 
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:43:44 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt? 

It's a left wing table turn from the whole planet shut due to the Chinese. They can't help themselves(unless it's tax dodging)
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:58:17 PM »
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 842


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt?  

Because small minded racist paeons like you think all Chinese people have covid 19
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 913



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:58:17 PM


Notice on a Chinese restaurant written in English. Right.  souey
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 842


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 PM »
Yeah I'm calling bullshit on that one
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:58:17 PM


Notice on a Chinese restaurant written in English. Right.  souey

https://twitter.com/thechinainside2/status/1249118278905200640?s=21

Read up on evictions also
Logged
Archie Stevens
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 185


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:59:14 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 10:49:11 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:41:58 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 09:58:17 PM


Notice on a Chinese restaurant written in English. Right.  souey

https://twitter.com/thechinainside2/status/1249118278905200640?s=21

Read up on evictions also
Random twitter account.. 107 followers.
You really don't get using the Internet as a resource do you glue bag? As bad as Bob with his fucking "Swiss research institutions".
You'll make cracking mad tramps in the future.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 PM »
I posted the vid, not the comments. Plenty out there.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:05:14 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:08:11 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:21:38 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt?  

Because small minded racist paeons like you think all Chinese people have covid 19

Fuck me that's news to me boyo  lost

Come on then dickhead, if yer so sure let's see the evidence  

When have I said all chinese people have the virus?  
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:05:14 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey





NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........

You see any chinese in the photo I posted like? 
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bruce*

Offline Offline

Posts: 23


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:14:18 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:11:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:05:14 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey





NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........

You see any chinese in the photo I posted like? 

Yeah dick head! See any Chinese? It's brown people he doesn't like!
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:14:29 PM »
The left have finally done it. They've sided with the most racist country on the planet.
 


Shame on you
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:15:07 PM »
Are they not Asians...Like...........
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 125


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:17:39 PM »
ITS GETTING LIKE BOREME ON ERE FFS :meltdown:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 PM »
But in answer to your o.p. Jade Garden/City in Guis is delivering and i dont mind grub from there....
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:22:52 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:11:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:05:14 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Yesterday at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey





NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........

You see any chinese in the photo I posted like?  

Yeah dick head! See any Chinese? It's brown people he doesn't like!

Love the way you all twisted the point I was trying to make  lost

Muslims still going out in gangs and praying outside the mosques despite us been in lockdown  :unlike:

Nothing to do with not liking brown people so pack in with yer shit stirring :wanker:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM by T_Bone » Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 842


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM »
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:28:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:24:45 PM
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?

Complain about muslims still going out during lockdown and putting us at risk and yer a racist  lost

Just like yer a racist when you complain about muslims blowing shit up  souey

Lefty logic for ya right there  :gaz:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 842


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM »
No mate, you are a racist when you judge people on the basis of their ethnicity rather than as individuals
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 PM »
It has nothing to do with your beliefs T-Bone.Its blaming a race of people when there is loads flouting the rules. Ffs i overhead a old couple walking a dog telling someone they borrow their neighbours dog so they can go out more and have an excuse if stopped.That poor dog is out 8 times a day!.....
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:32:58 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
No mate, you are a racist when you judge people on the basis of their ethnicity rather than as individuals

Except I can back up my point with pictures  :like:

A photo of a group of muslims on Parliament road, and muslims praying outside the mosque.
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:32:58 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
No mate, you are a racist when you judge people on the basis of their ethnicity rather than as individuals

Except I can back up my point with pictures  :like:

A photo of a group of muslims on Parliament road, and muslims praying outside the mosque.
I asked you if you knew for certain the 1s on Parly Road were not from the same household?
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
No mate, you are a racist when you judge people on the basis of their ethnicity rather than as individuals

...Unless it comes to the English
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 PM »
...Or Americans
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:36:48 PM »
....Or the Polish
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:39:04 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 11:36:48 PM
....Or the Polish
W.T.F has Mr Sheen ever done to you Skinz....Ohhh you meant Polish........
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:43:31 PM »
 mcl
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:39:04 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 11:36:48 PM
....Or the Polish
W.T.F has Mr Sheen ever done to you Skinz....Ohhh you meant Polish........

I was more of that advert where some cunt would kill themselves if they walked in on a polished floor.  mcl
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:34:59 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:32:58 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
No mate, you are a racist when you judge people on the basis of their ethnicity rather than as individuals

Except I can back up my point with pictures  :like:

A photo of a group of muslims on Parliament road, and muslims praying outside the mosque.
I asked you if you knew for certain the 1s on Parly Road were not from the same household?

I'd be surprised if they were.
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:04:13 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:48:34 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:34:59 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 11:32:58 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:29:59 PM
No mate, you are a racist when you judge people on the basis of their ethnicity rather than as individuals

Except I can back up my point with pictures  :like:

A photo of a group of muslims on Parliament road, and muslims praying outside the mosque.
I asked you if you knew for certain the 1s on Parly Road were not from the same household?

I'd be surprised if they were.


I will concede a bit about Boro, having until recently, worked overnights on a well known road in the town centre and after 2ish am it does change a hell of lot regarding the race/colour of people "hanging" around.
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 12:10:44 AM »
A few people have shared this post today on Facebook so its not as if its just me saying it...

I don't understand why the police and politicians are scared of upsetting the Muslim communities.
They aren't the majority, they aren't above the law and they aren't a special case.
All religeous groups should be forced to obey the laws of our country.
If you want to live here then conform or get out.
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 12:17:11 AM »
Dont know whether its all Asians T-Bone but i found this in the Mirror.......

 It has shown people in Middlesbrough are most likely to flout the "stay at home" rules designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of April 2, around 25% of survey respondents from Middlesbrough said they are not staying indoors, followed by 18.2% in north Hertfordshire and 17.7% of people in Burnley, the Evergreen Health app found.

It just could be all the divs....
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 12:22:39 AM »
Don't let newspapers rule your head. That's what they're there for.
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 805


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 12:23:41 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:17:11 AM
Dont know whether its all Asians T-Bone but i found this in the Mirror.......

 It has shown people in Middlesbrough are most likely to flout the "stay at home" rules designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of April 2, around 25% of survey respondents from Middlesbrough said they are not staying indoors, followed by 18.2% in north Hertfordshire and 17.7% of people in Burnley, the Evergreen Health app found.

It just could be all the divs....

Probably the case yeah but I still don't agree with them been allowed to pray outside the mosque  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:40:47 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:23:41 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:17:11 AM
Dont know whether its all Asians T-Bone but i found this in the Mirror.......

 It has shown people in Middlesbrough are most likely to flout the "stay at home" rules designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of April 2, around 25% of survey respondents from Middlesbrough said they are not staying indoors, followed by 18.2% in north Hertfordshire and 17.7% of people in Burnley, the Evergreen Health app found.

It just could be all the divs....

Probably the case yeah but I still don't agree with them been allowed to pray outside the mosque  :unlike:


If thats whats going on then they need a shoeing.I know the Leicester mosque picture is a fake (metdata showed it was taken in 2019).
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:42:09 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:23:41 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:17:11 AM
Dont know whether its all Asians T-Bone but i found this in the Mirror.......

 It has shown people in Middlesbrough are most likely to flout the "stay at home" rules designed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of April 2, around 25% of survey respondents from Middlesbrough said they are not staying indoors, followed by 18.2% in north Hertfordshire and 17.7% of people in Burnley, the Evergreen Health app found.

It just could be all the divs....

Probably the case yeah but I still don't agree with them been allowed to pray outside the mosque  :unlike:



They hate their own for some reason. Something changed over the years. Fuck knows what considering how we love every cunt
Logged
Skinz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 175


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:46:36 AM »
apart from the split links  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 