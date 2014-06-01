Chineses

Author Topic: Chineses  (Read 341 times)
T_Bone
« on: Today at 07:09:17 PM »
Proper craving one tonight but our lass is a bit skeptical  oleary

Any decent ones still open in the area? (Teeside)  
Bruce*

« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:26 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU
towz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:35 PM »
All shut, due to divvies like you probably
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:26 PM »
5 Star Whale Hill.
T_Bone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:10 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
T_Bone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:42 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt? 
Skinz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:43:44 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt? 

It's a left wing table turn from the whole planet shut due to the Chinese. They can't help themselves(unless it's tax dodging)
Skinz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:58:17 PM »
towz
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:21:38 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt?  

Because small minded racist paeons like you think all Chinese people have covid 19
Steve Göldby
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:41:58 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:58:17 PM


Notice on a Chinese restaurant written in English. Right.  souey
towz
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:48:38 PM »
Yeah I'm calling bullshit on that one
Skinz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:49:11 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:41:58 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:58:17 PM


Notice on a Chinese restaurant written in English. Right.  souey

https://twitter.com/thechinainside2/status/1249118278905200640?s=21

Read up on evictions also
Archie Stevens
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:59:14 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 10:49:11 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:41:58 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 09:58:17 PM


Notice on a Chinese restaurant written in English. Right.  souey

https://twitter.com/thechinainside2/status/1249118278905200640?s=21

Read up on evictions also
Random twitter account.. 107 followers.
You really don't get using the Internet as a resource do you glue bag? As bad as Bob with his fucking "Swiss research institutions".
You'll make cracking mad tramps in the future.
Skinz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:02:08 PM »
I posted the vid, not the comments. Plenty out there.
nekder365
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:05:14 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........
T_Bone
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:08:11 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:21:38 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt?  

Because small minded racist paeons like you think all Chinese people have covid 19

Fuck me that's news to me boyo  lost

Come on then dickhead, if yer so sure let's see the evidence  

When have I said all chinese people have the virus?  
T_Bone
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:11:52 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:05:14 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey





NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........

You see any chinese in the photo I posted like? 
Bruce*

« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:14:18 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 11:11:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:05:14 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey





NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........

You see any chinese in the photo I posted like? 

Yeah dick head! See any Chinese? It's brown people he doesn't like!
Skinz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:14:29 PM »
The left have finally done it. They've sided with the most racist country on the planet.
 


Shame on you
nekder365
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:15:07 PM »
Are they not Asians...Like...........
monkeyman
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:17:39 PM »
ITS GETTING LIKE BOREME ON ERE FFS :meltdown:
nekder365
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:19:25 PM »
But in answer to your o.p. Jade Garden/City in Guis is delivering and i dont mind grub from there....
T_Bone
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:22:52 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 11:14:18 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 11:11:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:05:14 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:10 PM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey





NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Ffs T-Bone make your mind up..........

You see any chinese in the photo I posted like?  

Yeah dick head! See any Chinese? It's brown people he doesn't like!

Love the way you all twisted the point I was trying to make  lost

Muslims still going out in gangs and praying outside the mosques despite us been in lockdown  :unlike:

Nothing to do with not liking brown people so pack in with yer shit stirring :wanker:
towz
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:24:45 PM »
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?
T_Bone
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:28:30 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:24:45 PM
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?

Complain about muslims still going out during lockdown and yer a racist  lost

Just like yer a racist when you complain about muslims blowing shit up  souey

Lefty logic for ya right there  :gaz:
