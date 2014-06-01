Chineses

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: Chineses
T_Bone
Posts: 1 797


« on: Today at 07:09:17 PM »
Proper craving one tonight but our lass is a bit skeptical  oleary

Any decent ones still open in the area? (Teeside)  
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:43 PM by T_Bone »
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bruce*

Posts: 22


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:26 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 837


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:35 PM »
All shut, due to divvies like you probably
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 280


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:26 PM »
5 Star Whale Hill.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
T_Bone
Posts: 1 797


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:10 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU

Fuck off  :lenin:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
Posts: 1 797


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:42 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt? 
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Skinz
Posts: 2 160


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:43:44 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:42 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM
All shut, due to divvies like you probably

How do you work that one out daft cunt? 

It's a left wing table turn from the whole planet shut due to the Chinese. They can't help themselves(unless it's tax dodging)
Logged
