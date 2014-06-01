Chineses Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 12, 2020, 09:49:01 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Chineses Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Chineses (Read 183 times) T_Bone Online Posts: 1 797 Chineses « on: Today at 07:09:17 PM » Proper craving one tonight but our lass is a bit skeptical Any decent ones still open in the area? (Teeside) « Last Edit: Today at 07:11:43 PM by T_Bone » Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Bruce* Offline Posts: 22 Re: Chineses « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:26 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AMAnd there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk NO CHINESE FOR YOU Logged towz Offline Posts: 7 837 Re: Chineses « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:35 PM » All shut, due to divvies like you probably Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 280 Once in every lifetime Re: Chineses « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:26 PM » 5 Star Whale Hill. Logged Glory Glory Man United T_Bone Online Posts: 1 797 Re: Chineses « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:28:10 PM » Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 07:55:26 PMQuote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AMAnd there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk NO CHINESE FOR YOU Fuck off Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. T_Bone Online Posts: 1 797 Re: Chineses « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:42 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PMAll shut, due to divvies like you probablyHow do you work that one out daft cunt? Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Skinz Offline Posts: 2 160 Re: Chineses « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:43:44 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:42 PMQuote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PMAll shut, due to divvies like you probablyHow do you work that one out daft cunt? It's a left wing table turn from the whole planet shut due to the Chinese. They can't help themselves(unless it's tax dodging) Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...