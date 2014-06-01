Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 160





Posts: 2 160

Re: Chineses « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:43:44 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 09:28:42 PM Quote from: towz on Today at 07:57:35 PM All shut, due to divvies like you probably



How do you work that one out daft cunt?

How do you work that one out daft cunt?

It's a left wing table turn from the whole planet shut due to the Chinese. They can't help themselves(unless it's tax dodging) It's a left wing table turn from the whole planet shut due to the Chinese. They can't help themselves(unless it's tax dodging)