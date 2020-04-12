Chineses

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 12, 2020, 08:04:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chineses  (Read 86 times)
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 795


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:09:17 PM »
Proper craving one tonight but our lass is a bit skeptical  oleary

Any decent ones still open in the area? (Teeside)  
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:43 PM by T_Bone » Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bruce*

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:55:26 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 09, 2020, 10:27:08 AM
And there the ones what are still going out now, putting us all at risk  souey



NO CHINESE FOR YOU
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 836


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:57:35 PM »
All shut, due to divvies like you probably
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 