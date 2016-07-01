New Trainers

April 14, 2020, 07:08:27 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: New Trainers  (Read 412 times)
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 104


« on: April 12, 2020, 05:34:02 PM »
I have £100 to spend, which should I get?
nekder365
Posts: 502


« Reply #1 on: April 12, 2020, 05:40:18 PM »
I bought a pair of Nike Shox from Foot Asylum defo worth a look at in that price range Dicky.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 566



« Reply #2 on: April 12, 2020, 05:46:03 PM »
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.

Hope it helps.

 jc















Failing that these would be perfect for you.  They might help keep people 6 feet away while you "exert" yourself.
Artois
Posts: 193


« Reply #3 on: April 12, 2020, 05:48:33 PM »
Don't get shox they are the chavviest things since air max  :duh: can't go wrong with a pair of gazelles or Hamburg's  jc
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 104


« Reply #4 on: April 12, 2020, 06:02:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 05:46:03 PM
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.



Hmmm it rings a bell  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 566



« Reply #5 on: April 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM »
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 104


« Reply #6 on: April 12, 2020, 06:16:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:
Bruce*

Posts: 23


« Reply #7 on: April 12, 2020, 06:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 12, 2020, 05:34:02 PM
I have £100 to spend, which should I get?

A pair of plain black trainers for £40 and a throwing axe...
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 566



« Reply #8 on: April 12, 2020, 06:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 12, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:

While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.
sockets
Posts: 173



« Reply #9 on: April 12, 2020, 06:28:55 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 12, 2020, 06:02:14 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 05:46:03 PM
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.



Hmmm it rings a bell  mcl




 monkey monkey monkey charles


  ...  Just incase out of the blue someone says show us the receipt dont post a bendy folded one from 15 foot away  :stairlift: :matty:
Skinz
Posts: 2 182


« Reply #10 on: April 12, 2020, 07:35:17 PM »
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 472


Not big and not clever


« Reply #11 on: April 12, 2020, 07:46:31 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 06:27:25 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 12, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:

While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.



Great minds think alike.  The Merrill MOAB (Mother Of All Boots) series is the business.
headset
Posts: 482


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:05:10 AM »
You should try the Adidas online website Dicky... full of new and old stuff and you get 1st dibs well before some lines hit the shops......  :like:
nekder365
Posts: 502


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:12:50 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:05:10 AM
You should try the Adidas online website Dicky... full of new and old stuff and you get 1st dibs well before some lines hit the shops......  :like:
I 2nd that as well.Great deals on there at the min.
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 104


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:49 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:12:50 AM
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:05:10 AM
You should try the Adidas online website Dicky... full of new and old stuff and you get 1st dibs well before some lines hit the shops......  :like:
I 2nd that as well.Great deals on there at the min.

Will have a look, cheers.
Alberto Bongaloid
Posts: 579


« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:01:42 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on April 12, 2020, 07:46:31 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 06:27:25 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on April 12, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on April 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:


While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.



Great minds think alike.  The Merrill MOAB (Mother Of All Boots) series is the business.

They are like wearing slippers. Highly recommended.
Their only downside is being a bit leaky when its wet. After 3 pairs of these Ive switched to Salomon now. X ultra 3 GTX. Lovely so far
