Dicky2006

Online



Posts: 12 104





Posts: 12 104 New Trainers « on: April 12, 2020, 05:34:02 PM » I have £100 to spend, which should I get? Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner

2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 502





Posts: 502 Re: New Trainers « Reply #1 on: April 12, 2020, 05:40:18 PM » I bought a pair of Nike Shox from Foot Asylum defo worth a look at in that price range Dicky. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 566







Posts: 13 566 Re: New Trainers « Reply #2 on: April 12, 2020, 05:46:03 PM »



I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.



Hope it helps.



































Failing that these would be perfect for you. They might help keep people 6 feet away while you "exert" yourself.



It's possible to get free trainers.I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.Hope it helps.Failing that these would be perfect for you. They might help keep people 6 feet away while you "exert" yourself. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER wanks off trannies and gargles with their sticky white love piss.

Artois

Offline



Posts: 193





Posts: 193 Re: New Trainers « Reply #3 on: April 12, 2020, 05:48:33 PM » can't go wrong with a pair of gazelles or Hamburg's Don't get shox they are the chavviest things since air maxcan't go wrong with a pair of gazelles or Hamburg's Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 566







Posts: 13 566 Re: New Trainers « Reply #5 on: April 12, 2020, 06:06:21 PM »



What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER wanks off trannies and gargles with their sticky white love piss.