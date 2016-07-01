New Trainers

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 12, 2020, 08:04:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: New Trainers  (Read 172 times)
Dicky2006
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 101


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:34:02 PM »
I have £100 to spend, which should I get?
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 457


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:40:18 PM »
I bought a pair of Nike Shox from Foot Asylum defo worth a look at in that price range Dicky.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 550



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:46:03 PM »
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.

Hope it helps.

 jc















Failing that these would be perfect for you.  They might help keep people 6 feet away while you "exert" yourself.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 183


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:33 PM »
Don't get shox they are the chavviest things since air max  :duh: can't go wrong with a pair of gazelles or Hamburg's  jc
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 101


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:02:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:46:03 PM
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.



Hmmm it rings a bell  mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 550



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:21 PM »
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
Dicky2006
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 101


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:16:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
Bruce*

Online Online

Posts: 22


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 05:34:02 PM
I have £100 to spend, which should I get?

A pair of plain black trainers for £40 and a throwing axe...
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 550



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:27:25 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 06:16:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:

While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
sockets
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 138



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:28:55 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 06:02:14 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:46:03 PM
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.



Hmmm it rings a bell  mcl




 monkey monkey monkey charles


  ...  Just incase out of the blue someone says show us the receipt dont post a bendy folded one from 15 foot away  :stairlift: :matty:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 158


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:35:17 PM »
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 469


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:46:31 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:27:25 PM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 06:16:27 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:06:21 PM
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:

Walking, drinking and bucking  :like:

While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.



Great minds think alike.  The Merrill MOAB (Mother Of All Boots) series is the business.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 