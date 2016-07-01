PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 469





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 469Not big and not clever

Re: New Trainers « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:46:31 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:27:25 PM Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 06:16:27 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:06:21 PM





What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

Walking, drinking and bucking

Walking, drinking and bucking

While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.





While I feel my initial suggestion would be perfect (eg if you were to fail to sustain an erection you could use your shoe as a makeshift dildo) something like this would be good for walking and that.

Great minds think alike. The Merrill MOAB (Mother Of All Boots) series is the business. Great minds think alike. The Merrill MOAB (Mother Of All Boots) series is the business.