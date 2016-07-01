New Trainers

April 12, 2020, 06:15:54 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: New Trainers  (Read 70 times)
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 099


« on: Today at 05:34:02 PM »
I have £100 to spend, which should I get?
nekder365
Posts: 457


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:40:18 PM »
I bought a pair of Nike Shox from Foot Asylum defo worth a look at in that price range Dicky.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 549



« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:46:03 PM »
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.

Hope it helps.

 jc















Failing that these would be perfect for you.  They might help keep people 6 feet away while you "exert" yourself.
Artois
Posts: 183


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:48:33 PM »
Don't get shox they are the chavviest things since air max  :duh: can't go wrong with a pair of gazelles or Hamburg's  jc
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 099


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:02:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:46:03 PM
It's possible to get free trainers.

I think there is a useful thread somehwere on here about it.



Hmmm it rings a bell  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 549



« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:21 PM »
What kind of "exertion" will you be doing in them?

 :pd:
