April 13, 2020, 08:59:36 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Contagion - 2011 film
Minge
Posts: 9 404

Superstar


« on: Yesterday at 01:45:42 PM »
Spookily similar to whats going on today ... worse in the film obviously, but still.
Lots of big name stars, quite good  :like:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 643


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:59:45 PM »
Do the authorities lie like fuck in the film too?



 








 
Clem loves tail.
sockets
Posts: 141



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:10:45 PM »
It might end up like that will smith film with this plank the only one left  rava
monkeyman
Posts: 9 125


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:14:07 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:45:42 PM
Spookily similar to whats going on today ... worse in the film obviously, but still.
Lots of big name stars, quite good  :like:

MAYBE YER SHOULD GIVE PANDEMIC A WATCH ON NETFLIX
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 551



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:18:34 PM »
Don't watch "Honey I shrunk the kids".

A mad scientist actually shrinks his kids!

They are made smaller than insects and that.

A chilling and haunting example of man's wanton misuse of science.

 :gaz:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 989


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:45:42 PM
Spookily similar to whats going on today ... worse in the film obviously, but still.
Lots of big name stars, quite good  :like:



Any decent graphs in it?
Artois
Posts: 183


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:10:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 02:10:45 PM
It might end up like that will smith film with this plank the only one left  rava




Who's that  mick
CapsDave
Posts: 4 569


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 PM »
Its a Down syndrome man who Crocket likes to make photoshopped pictures with.
Posts: 938


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:02:30 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:14:49 PM
Its a Down syndrome man who Crocket likes to make photoshopped pictures with.

 lost  klins

tunstall
Posts: 3 444


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:51:07 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:08:52 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 01:45:42 PM
Spookily similar to whats going on today ... worse in the film obviously, but still.
Lots of big name stars, quite good  :like:



Any decent graphs in it?

if there were any, they'd most likely be misread 
tunstall
Posts: 3 444


« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:51:50 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 01:59:45 PM
Do the authorities lie like fuck in the film too?



 








 

stop stirring, you cunt





mcl
