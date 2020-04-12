Crocky

April 12, 2020, 04:22:11 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Crocky  (Read 311 times)
« on: Today at 12:00:44 PM »
A good welcome back to the original lefty slayer! :pope2:
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:03 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
Clem loves tail.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:55 PM »
Much appreciated Lads  :like: :like:


There's still the same few insects on here with numerous back up accounts to make them selves seem  viable but it just seems that way inside their wafer thin skulls .. These insects ( :matty:) fail to realise its mathematically impossible for there to be so many plebs of the same ilk who have spent a decade or more devoting their pathetic lives to typing shite on a message board  charles  to all congregate in the same small space like this place .. its just never gonna happen..Cockroaches is all they are  :like:


Nice to be back anyway ..  :alastair:
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:48 PM »
JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE  mcl

SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES  charles :alf:

BEER ME ASTROTURF  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:36:48 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:33:48 PM
JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE  mcl

SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES  charles :alf:

BEER ME ASTROTURF  :beer: :beer: :beer:






Oi Grass Boy... didn't you tell steve u were gonna be a good little snake from now on  

slither off now before u spoil another thread ... you might just get the chop snake eyes  :wanker:
Logged
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on Today at 12:00:44 PM
A good welcome back to the original lefty slayer! :pope2:


Slayer 
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:40:28 PM »
you must av summing better to do than log in n out on here all day  :matty: souey charles charles

Oh wait ...... rava
Logged
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:41:00 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:33:48 PM
JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE  mcl

SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES  charles :alf:

BEER ME ASTROTURF  :beer: :beer: :beer:






Oi Grass Boy... didn't you tell steve u were gonna be a good little snake from now on  

slither off now before u spoil another thread ... you might just get the chop snake eyes  :wanker:

GOOD POINT BRO  :like:

HAVE A GOOD EASTER MAYYTE  :like:

BEER ME FAM  :beer:
Logged
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:41:59 PM »
BREAKING LOCKDOWN NOW TO GO A SPEAKEASY IN NEWBRASKA  :homer:

CAPON AND SHIT  mcl

BEER ME FAM :beer:
Logged
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:42:53 PM »
HAVE A GOOD SLURP PAL  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:44:00 PM »
El capitan 
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM »
You ok my owld fruit?
Logged
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:47:43 PM »
I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral  mick
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:48:00 PM »
This is what can happen above to people who self isolate from life for years ~~~~ spending it on a keyboard  lost lost


proper gone in the crust ..  souey
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:50:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
... you might just get the chop snake eyes  

If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably.  lost
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:51:59 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 01:47:43 PM
I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral  mick


No one is asking you to choose my owld fruit. Just be there to support him when his next meltdown comes  lost




Anyway, Im off to cut the lawn... crocket just reminded me about it for some reason  
Logged
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:53:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:51:59 PM
Quote from: Artois on Today at 01:47:43 PM
I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral  mick


No one is asking you to choose my owld fruit. Just be there to support him when his next meltdown comes  lost




Anyway, Im off to cut the lawn... crocket just reminded me about it for some reason  




 :grace: mick
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:56:08 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:50:53 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
... you might just get the chop snake eyes  

If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably.  lost





  charles charles charles

Ill lose no sleep steven.. it would only be like taking one brick out the wall.

I just come on to reply to threads as u can see the usual stuff then happens ..

I av really annoyed em in the past redsteel was right the other night they going for me throat  charles charles
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:11:33 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:56:08 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:50:53 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
... you might just get the chop snake eyes  

If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably.  lost





  charles charles charles

Ill lose no sleep steven.. it would only be like taking one brick out the wall.

I just come on to reply to threads as u can see the usual stuff then happens ..

I av really annoyed em in the past redsteel was right the other night they going for me throat  charles charles

Yeah - you've really annoyed them so badly they call for you to be banned.

Oh... hang on, its the other way round isn't it...  :nige: mcl
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:14:17 PM »
 :like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:16:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:
I THINK LIDS BAN IS OVER NOW CROCKET
HE IS NOT READY TO COME BACK YET
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:18:30 PM »
I thought with the adverts on here u were treating it as a business no matter how small the income steve , If its just here for banter and not money orientated you have it spot on ...  :like:
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:

You blubbing constantly about some naughty boys taking the mickey out of you makes even less sense.
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:20:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:18:30 PM
I thought with the adverts on here u were treating it as a business no matter how small the income steve , If its just here for banter and not money orientated you have it spot on ...  :like:



It's definitely not money orientated, that much should be blatantly obvious.  :like:
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:21:30 PM »
IF CROCKPOT WAS ASTRAILIAN LIKE ME HE WOULD BE CALLED "SURF N TURF"  charles mcl

JUST KIDDINGMY LIL BUD  :like:

BEER ME BUD :beer:
Logged
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:22:36 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:

You blubbing constantly about some naughty boys taking the mickey out of you makes even less sense.




They tried it all last time and failed miserably  same will happen this time .. no worries .. just remember tho it ain't me spoiling all the threads :like:  
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:44:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:22:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:

You blubbing constantly about some naughty boys taking the mickey out of you makes even less sense.




They tried it all last time and failed miserably  same will happen this time .. no worries .. just remember tho it ain't me spoiling all the threads :like:  



You sound a lot like an Alfie bass!  mick
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:39:34 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 02:44:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:22:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:18:58 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:

You blubbing constantly about some naughty boys taking the mickey out of you makes even less sense.




They tried it all last time and failed miserably  same will happen this time .. no worries .. just remember tho it ain't me spoiling all the threads :like:  



You sound a lot like an Alfie bass!  mick

Is that all you're going to do on here - try to wind up and insult the three posters and ruin threads with a one smilie response?

Have you got anything contsructive or interesting to say? I'm slowly but surely improving the quality on here so if you want to be part of it, you'll need to up your game.

Have you been sending PM's to Rik?   
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:42:08 PM »
ASTROTURF GETTING ANOTHER SHOEING OFF STEVE  charles charles
Logged
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:47:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:42:08 PM
ASTROTURF GETTING ANOTHER SHOEING OFF STEVE  charles charles




He's writing about one of your fake accounts you fucking insect 

The one u keep sending messages to Rick with  souey :matty:
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:48:36 PM »
FAIRLY SURE HE'S TELLING YOU TO GROW A PAIR AND STOP WHINING TO HIM LIKE A LITTLE BITCH 
Logged
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:49:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:48:36 PM
FAIRLY SURE HE'S TELLING YOU TO GROW A PAIR AND STOP WHINING TO HIM LIKE A LITTLE BITCH 



Fairly surer you'll find out soon enough.
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:50:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:47:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:42:08 PM
ASTROTURF GETTING ANOTHER SHOEING OFF STEVE  charles charles



He's writing about one of your fake accounts you fucking insect 

The one u keep sending messages to Rick with  souey :matty:





Do not get confused me owld lad that's me he's talking about me and Rik go way back   I have a lot to offer this board Steve and I am so happy that I have the opportunity to give back to comeonboro as it's given me so.much  
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:04:39 PM »
yes but you are also me, my owld fruit
Logged
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:06:00 PM »
 oleary
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 03:50:05 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:47:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:42:08 PM
ASTROTURF GETTING ANOTHER SHOEING OFF STEVE  charles charles



He's writing about one of your fake accounts you fucking insect 

The one u keep sending messages to Rick with  souey :matty:





Do not get confused me owld lad that's me he's talking about me and Rik go way back   I have a lot to offer this board Steve and I am so happy that I have the opportunity to give back to comeonboro as it's given me so.much  

I'm talking to you, Wankstain. Have you been sending PM's to Rik? Wrong answer will be your last post under this account.
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:17:49 PM »
The answer to your question is yes and my mate nekder 
