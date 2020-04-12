Crocky Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 12, 2020, 02:20:22 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Crocky Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Crocky (Read 177 times) Message board lurker Offline Posts: 548 SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW! Crocky « on: Today at 12:00:44 PM » A good welcome back to the original lefty slayer! Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 642 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Crocky « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:03 PM » Logged Clem loves tail. sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:55 PM » Much appreciated Lads There's still the same few insects on here with numerous back up accounts to make them selves seem viable but it just seems that way inside their wafer thin skulls .. These insects ( ) fail to realise its mathematically impossible for there to be so many plebs of the same ilk who have spent a decade or more devoting their pathetic lives to typing shite on a message board to all congregate in the same small space like this place .. its just never gonna happen..Cockroaches is all they are Nice to be back anyway .. Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Online Posts: 933 Re: Crocky « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:48 PM » JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES BEER ME ASTROTURF Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:36:48 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:33:48 PMJOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES BEER ME ASTROTURF Oi Grass Boy... didn't you tell steve u were gonna be a good little snake from now on slither off now before u spoil another thread ... you might just get the chop snake eyes Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 980 Re: Crocky « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:07 PM » Quote from: Message board lurker on Today at 12:00:44 PMA good welcome back to the original lefty slayer! Slayer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:40:28 PM » you must av summing better to do than log in n out on here all day Oh wait ...... Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Online Posts: 933 Re: Crocky « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:41:00 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PMQuote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:33:48 PMJOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES BEER ME ASTROTURF Oi Grass Boy... didn't you tell steve u were gonna be a good little snake from now on slither off now before u spoil another thread ... you might just get the chop snake eyes GOOD POINT BRO HAVE A GOOD EASTER MAYYTE BEER ME FAM Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Online Posts: 933 Re: Crocky « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:41:59 PM » BREAKING LOCKDOWN NOW TO GO A SPEAKEASY IN NEWBRASKA CAPON AND SHIT BEER ME FAM Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 980 Re: Crocky « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:42:53 PM » HAVE A GOOD SLURP PAL Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Online Posts: 175 Re: Crocky « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:44:00 PM » El capitan Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 980 Re: Crocky « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM » You ok my owld fruit? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Online Posts: 175 Re: Crocky « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:47:43 PM » I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral Logged sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:48:00 PM » This is what can happen above to people who self isolate from life for years ~~~~ spending it on a keyboard proper gone in the crust .. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 906 Re: Crocky « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:50:53 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM ... you might just get the chop snake eyes If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably. Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 40 980 Re: Crocky « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:51:59 PM » Quote from: Artois on Today at 01:47:43 PMI'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral No one is asking you to choose my owld fruit. Just be there to support him when his next meltdown comes Anyway, Im off to cut the lawn... crocket just reminded me about it for some reason Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Online Posts: 175 Re: Crocky « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:53:20 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:51:59 PMQuote from: Artois on Today at 01:47:43 PMI'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral No one is asking you to choose my owld fruit. Just be there to support him when his next meltdown comes Anyway, Im off to cut the lawn... crocket just reminded me about it for some reason Logged sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:56:08 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:50:53 PMQuote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM ... you might just get the chop snake eyes If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably. Ill lose no sleep steven.. it would only be like taking one brick out the wall.I just come on to reply to threads as u can see the usual stuff then happens .. I av really annoyed em in the past redsteel was right the other night they going for me throat Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 906 Re: Crocky « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:11:33 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:56:08 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:50:53 PMQuote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM ... you might just get the chop snake eyes If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably. Ill lose no sleep steven.. it would only be like taking one brick out the wall.I just come on to reply to threads as u can see the usual stuff then happens .. I av really annoyed em in the past redsteel was right the other night they going for me throat Yeah - you've really annoyed them so badly they call for you to be banned. Oh... hang on, its the other way round isn't it... Logged sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:14:17 PM » All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense ask the lads they will tell u the same Logged monkeyman Online Posts: 9 119 Re: Crocky « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:16:38 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense ask the lads they will tell u the same I THINK LIDS BAN IS OVER NOW CROCKETHE IS NOT READY TO COME BACK YET Logged sockets Online Posts: 132 Re: Crocky « Reply #21 on: Today at 02:18:30 PM » I thought with the adverts on here u were treating it as a business no matter how small the income steve , If its just here for banter and not money orientated you have it spot on ... Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 906 Re: Crocky « Reply #22 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense ask the lads they will tell u the same You blubbing constantly about some naughty boys taking the mickey out of you makes even less sense. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 906 Re: Crocky « Reply #23 on: Today at 02:20:05 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:18:30 PMI thought with the adverts on here u were treating it as a business no matter how small the income steve , If its just here for banter and not money orientated you have it spot on ... It's definitely not money orientated, that much should be blatantly obvious. 