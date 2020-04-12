Crocky

April 12, 2020, 02:20:17 PM
Author Topic: Crocky  (Read 176 times)
Message board lurker
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 548


SERENITY NOW! SERENITY NOW!


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:00:44 PM »
A good welcome back to the original lefty slayer! :pope2:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 642


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:03 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
Clem loves tail.
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:30:55 PM »
Much appreciated Lads  :like: :like:


There's still the same few insects on here with numerous back up accounts to make them selves seem  viable but it just seems that way inside their wafer thin skulls .. These insects ( :matty:) fail to realise its mathematically impossible for there to be so many plebs of the same ilk who have spent a decade or more devoting their pathetic lives to typing shite on a message board  charles  to all congregate in the same small space like this place .. its just never gonna happen..Cockroaches is all they are  :like:


Nice to be back anyway ..  :alastair:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 933


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:33:48 PM »
JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE  mcl

SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES  charles :alf:

BEER ME ASTROTURF  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:36:48 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:33:48 PM
JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE  mcl

SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES  charles :alf:

BEER ME ASTROTURF  :beer: :beer: :beer:






Oi Grass Boy... didn't you tell steve u were gonna be a good little snake from now on  

slither off now before u spoil another thread ... you might just get the chop snake eyes  :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 980


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:07 PM »
Quote from: Message board lurker on Today at 12:00:44 PM
A good welcome back to the original lefty slayer! :pope2:


Slayer 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:40:28 PM »
you must av summing better to do than log in n out on here all day  :matty: souey charles charles

Oh wait ...... rava
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 933


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:41:00 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 01:33:48 PM
JOHNNY JUST WANTS MORE PICS OF THAT HOVEL HOLE YOU PUT UP ON ERE  mcl

SUMMAT FROM THE HILLS HAVE EYES  charles :alf:

BEER ME ASTROTURF  :beer: :beer: :beer:






Oi Grass Boy... didn't you tell steve u were gonna be a good little snake from now on  

slither off now before u spoil another thread ... you might just get the chop snake eyes  :wanker:

GOOD POINT BRO  :like:

HAVE A GOOD EASTER MAYYTE  :like:

BEER ME FAM  :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Online Online

Posts: 933


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:41:59 PM »
BREAKING LOCKDOWN NOW TO GO A SPEAKEASY IN NEWBRASKA  :homer:

CAPON AND SHIT  mcl

BEER ME FAM :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 980


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:42:53 PM »
HAVE A GOOD SLURP PAL  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 175


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:44:00 PM »
El capitan 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 980


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM »
You ok my owld fruit?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 175


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:47:43 PM »
I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral  mick
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:48:00 PM »
This is what can happen above to people who self isolate from life for years ~~~~ spending it on a keyboard  lost lost


proper gone in the crust ..  souey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 906



View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:50:53 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
... you might just get the chop snake eyes  

If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably.  lost
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 980


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:51:59 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 01:47:43 PM
I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral  mick


No one is asking you to choose my owld fruit. Just be there to support him when his next meltdown comes  lost




Anyway, Im off to cut the lawn... crocket just reminded me about it for some reason  
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 175


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:53:20 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:51:59 PM
Quote from: Artois on Today at 01:47:43 PM
I'm not sure if I am, I feel like I'm caught between two of my best muckeroos, el capitan and the corckmeistergeneral  mick


No one is asking you to choose my owld fruit. Just be there to support him when his next meltdown comes  lost




Anyway, Im off to cut the lawn... crocket just reminded me about it for some reason  




 :grace: mick
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:56:08 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:50:53 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
... you might just get the chop snake eyes  

If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably.  lost





  charles charles charles

Ill lose no sleep steven.. it would only be like taking one brick out the wall.

I just come on to reply to threads as u can see the usual stuff then happens ..

I av really annoyed em in the past redsteel was right the other night they going for me throat  charles charles
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 906



View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:11:33 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:56:08 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:50:53 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:36:48 PM
... you might just get the chop snake eyes  

If there was a chance of that happening in the near future, you just went and set it back considerably.  lost





  charles charles charles

Ill lose no sleep steven.. it would only be like taking one brick out the wall.

I just come on to reply to threads as u can see the usual stuff then happens ..

I av really annoyed em in the past redsteel was right the other night they going for me throat  charles charles

Yeah - you've really annoyed them so badly they call for you to be banned.

Oh... hang on, its the other way round isn't it...  :nige: mcl
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:14:17 PM »
 :like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 119


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:16:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:
I THINK LIDS BAN IS OVER NOW CROCKET
HE IS NOT READY TO COME BACK YET
Logged
sockets
***
Online Online

Posts: 132



View Profile WWW
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:18:30 PM »
I thought with the adverts on here u were treating it as a business no matter how small the income steve , If its just here for banter and not money orientated you have it spot on ...  :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 906



View Profile WWW
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:18:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:14:17 PM
:like:

All I said was banning liddle while allowing a few cranks to carry on with parody accounts make no sense

ask the lads they will tell u the same  :like:

You blubbing constantly about some naughty boys taking the mickey out of you makes even less sense.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 906



View Profile WWW
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:20:05 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:18:30 PM
I thought with the adverts on here u were treating it as a business no matter how small the income steve , If its just here for banter and not money orientated you have it spot on ...  :like:



It's definitely not money orientated, that much should be blatantly obvious.  :like:
Logged
