|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
On My Sporting Life this Sunday...
Former England boss Steve McClaren! A fascinating, in depth chat on:
📌 His time at Middlesbrough
📌 Working with Sir Alex Ferguson
📌 Being the England manager
📌 Wally with a Brolly coverage
Really looking forward to this!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse
Ironically he's one of a very few managerial appointments Gibsons got right.
Robson
Venables
McClaren
Karanka
Not sure if we can count Rioch as one of his picks?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse
Didnt he try and fuck us off to go to Leeds and Newcastle in his early days?
Plus started the trend for ridiculous turkey teeth
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Like in a wireless !!! ?
Christ, I'd no idea people still listen to a wireless ,
A telly has pictures and everything, why the fuck would anyone turn a wireless on !
It's not 1945 you know !!!
Wireless
You can get radio on the internet these days. Great to have on in the background when you are working online.
I listen to a lot more radio than I do watch TV these days. Far more entertaining.
TV now seems aimed at the lowest common denominator.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.