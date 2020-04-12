|
Steve Göldby
On My Sporting Life this Sunday...
Former England boss Steve McClaren! A fascinating, in depth chat on:
📌 His time at Middlesbrough
📌 Working with Sir Alex Ferguson
📌 Being the England manager
📌 Wally with a Brolly coverage
Really looking forward to this!
Bobupanddown
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse
Ironically he's one of a very few managerial appointments Gibsons got right.
Robson
Venables
McClaren
Karanka
Not sure if we can count Rioch as one of his picks?
Don pepe
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse
Didnt he try and fuck us off to go to Leeds and Newcastle in his early days?
Plus started the trend for ridiculous turkey teeth
