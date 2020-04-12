Steve McClaren - My Sporting Life tonight

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Steve McClaren - My Sporting Life tonight  (Read 452 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: April 12, 2020, 09:41:24 AM »
On My Sporting Life this Sunday...

Former England boss Steve McClaren! A fascinating, in depth chat on:

📌 His time at Middlesbrough
📌 Working with Sir Alex Ferguson
📌 Being the England manager
📌 Wally with a Brolly coverage

Really looking forward to this!
« Reply #1 on: April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM »
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:
« Reply #2 on: April 12, 2020, 09:43:46 AM »
What times it on?
« Reply #3 on: April 12, 2020, 09:48:16 AM »
Quote from: Artois on April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:

Ironically he's one of a very few managerial appointments Gibsons got right.

Robson
Venables
McClaren
Karanka

Not sure if we can count Rioch as one of his picks?
« Reply #4 on: April 12, 2020, 10:00:31 AM »
Quote from: Artois on April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:


He was two-faced cunt by many accounts but he did take us places.
« Reply #5 on: April 12, 2020, 10:57:16 AM »
Quote from: Artois on April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:

Didnt he try and fuck us off to go to Leeds and Newcastle in his early days?

Plus started the trend for ridiculous turkey teeth
« Reply #6 on: April 12, 2020, 11:05:46 AM »
He is a cunt.
« Reply #7 on: April 12, 2020, 11:08:48 AM »
Best manager the club ever had. Trophy and European football. To have those days back I might actually go again  :gaz:
« Reply #8 on: April 12, 2020, 11:30:57 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 12, 2020, 10:00:31 AM
Quote from: Artois on April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:


He was two-faced cunt by many accounts but he did take us places.

Lisbon and Rome, what trips they were.

« Reply #9 on: April 12, 2020, 11:37:31 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on April 12, 2020, 11:08:48 AM
Best manager the club ever had. Trophy and European football. To have those days back I might actually go again  :gaz:
  :like:
« Reply #10 on: April 12, 2020, 11:46:37 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 12, 2020, 09:43:46 AM
What times it on?

8.00pm tonight, repeated throughout the week.
« Reply #11 on: April 12, 2020, 08:13:58 PM »
It got postponed - they're running the Stirling Moss one instead, which is fair enough. RIP Stirling.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:32:10 PM »
What channel like ?
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:41:07 PM »
Quote from: Artois on April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:

Lies. Just why? 
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:53:30 PM »
Wasn't one of the reasons Schwarzer got unsettled because Mclaren was shagging his wife? 
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 05:41:07 PM
Quote from: Artois on April 12, 2020, 09:43:34 AM
I know for a fact gibbo absolutely despised mcclaren, thought he was a two faced money grabbing shithouse  :duh:

Lies. Just why? 


It's actually common knowledge gibbo doesn't like him and the reasons why, maybe you're just not ITK jayjay  lost
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:24:25 AM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 05:53:30 PM
Wasn't one of the reasons Schwarzer got unsettled because Mclaren was shagging his wife? 
NO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:30:27 AM »
Christ, what channel ?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:33:27 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:30:27 AM
Christ, what channel ?

talkSPORT. The clue was in the image.  mcl
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:55:28 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 06:33:27 AM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:30:27 AM
Christ, what channel ?

talkSPORT. The clue was in the image.  mcl
  souey
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:09:22 AM »
Ahh, I had no idea talksport had a tv channel .

Unfortunately the son in a high rise flat only gets freeview
