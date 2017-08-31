Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 901







Mountain KingPosts: 9 901

Re: ONS finally sent me a reply « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:48:15 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:29:25 AM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 07:46:58 AM Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:07:56 AM Deflecting?



What about this graph Bob? Can you not just explain where 10,000 comes from?



Matty, any news on Gramsci and yours claim about a tory manifesto? Still waiting

Matty, any news on Gramsci and yours claim about a tory manifesto? Still waiting

If CapsDave isn't Matty, Steve should do the humane thing like a vet would do with a blind sheep and put it out of his misery

If CapsDave isn't Matty, Steve should do the humane thing like a vet would do with a blind sheep and put it out of his misery

Why should I ban him? No reason at all to do that as far as I can see. Why should I ban him? No reason at all to do that as far as I can see.