Abhorrent racism towards Priti Patel

April 12, 2020, 07:26:50 AM
Author Topic: Abhorrent racism towards Priti Patel
OzzyPorter
Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Artois
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:28:15 PM
Shutup you tart 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:45:43 PM
Priti is a tough one.

Buck or not?*

 :pd:

*NO RESPONSE NEEDED FROM YOU THUNDER YOU SAD LONELY WANKER.
Artois
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:47:58 PM
I'd buck her all over, she's filth  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:49 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 06:47:58 PM
I'd buck her all over, she's filth  :like:

I tend to agree.



 
Artois
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:51:40 PM
Bet she's naughty in the sack! 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:53:08 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 06:51:40 PM
Bet she's naughty in the sack! 

I bet she loves DVDA when she does dogging and that.

 

And rimming.
Artois
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:55:44 PM
I have heard she loves pegging  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:59:21 PM
Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 06:55:44 PM
I have heard she loves pegging  mcl
ccole
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:23:22 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
 

Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre

Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:28:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:23:22 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
 

Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre

Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.

So which would you pick Bob?

Vaginal, oral or anal?

 :pd:

Or maybe armpits you kinky fucker.

 mcl
Artois
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:41:41 PM
 :jackanory:
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:28:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:23:22 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
 

Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre

Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.

So which would you pick Bob?

Vaginal, oral or anal?

 :pd:

Or maybe armpits you kinky fucker.

 mcl




All of the above 
Bernie
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:33:01 PM
She's gorgeous 

Bit weighty mind, though that could be sorted.  :like:
38red
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:25:17 PM
Her arse can be seen from space
Bobupanddown
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 PM
Certainly let her have a gobble  charles
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis

Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better
Bobupanddown
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:51:56 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis

Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better

Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #18 on: Today at 12:25:43 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:51:56 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis

Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better

Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.


Excellent work
Bobupanddown
Reply #19 on: Today at 12:26:49 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:25:43 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:51:56 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis

Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better

Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.


Excellent work

Thank you
monkeyman
Reply #20 on: Today at 12:28:19 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:51:56 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis

Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better

Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.

REMEMBER THAT PHOTO SHOPPED PICTURE OF HER AND ROB FUCKING CLASS  
Don pepe

« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:16:34 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:51:56 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:16:32 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis

Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better

Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.


Eloquent and succinct in equal measure. Fine words indeed
