|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CLEM FANDANGO
|
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre
Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.
So which would you pick Bob?
Vaginal, oral or anal?
Or maybe armpits you kinky fucker.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
|
|
|
Artois
|
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre
Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.
So which would you pick Bob?
Vaginal, oral or anal?
Or maybe armpits you kinky fucker.
All of the above
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better
Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.
Excellent work
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better
Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.
Excellent work
Thank you
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better
Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.
REMEMBER THAT PHOTO SHOPPED PICTURE OF HER AND ROB FUCKING CLASS
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 44
|
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Yeah, because Dianne Abbot gets treated so much better
Diane Abbott is a fat ugly cunt.
Eloquent and succinct in equal measure. Fine words indeed
|
|
|
|
Logged