Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Thats the intolerant left for you.
Scum, on par with Nazis
Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre
Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.