Abhorrent racism towards Priti Patel

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2020, 08:37:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Abhorrent racism towards Priti Patel  (Read 197 times)
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 204


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:18:22 PM »
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:28:15 PM »
Shutup you tart 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 528



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:45:43 PM »
Priti is a tough one.

Buck or not?*

 :pd:

*NO RESPONSE NEEDED FROM YOU THUNDER YOU SAD LONELY WANKER.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:47:58 PM »
I'd buck her all over, she's filth  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 528



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:50:49 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 06:47:58 PM
I'd buck her all over, she's filth  :like:

I tend to agree.



 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:51:40 PM »
Bet she's naughty in the sack! 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 528



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:53:08 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 06:51:40 PM
Bet she's naughty in the sack! 

I bet she loves DVDA when she does dogging and that.

 

And rimming.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:55:44 PM »
I have heard she loves pegging  mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 528



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:21 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 06:55:44 PM
I have heard she loves pegging  mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 047


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:08:43 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 312



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:23:22 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
 

Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre

Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 528



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:23:22 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
 

Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre

Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.

So which would you pick Bob?

Vaginal, oral or anal?

 :pd:

Or maybe armpits you kinky fucker.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:41:41 PM »
 :jackanory:
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:28:42 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:23:22 PM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 07:08:43 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 06:18:22 PM
Look, regardless of what side of the political spectrum we lie on, there is no need for the vile racism being aimed towards Priti Patel online. It's like the rulebook has been thrown out of the window when it comes to winning political points. Absolutely disgusting. 👎


Thats the intolerant left for you.


Scum, on par with Nazis
 

Bit of a rogue apostrophe theyre

Anyway, where has this racism been played out. Not seen any. Seen her called out for being a nasty fucker, and for disappearing in the current crisis.

So which would you pick Bob?

Vaginal, oral or anal?

 :pd:

Or maybe armpits you kinky fucker.

 mcl




All of the above 
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 216


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:33:01 PM »
She's gorgeous 

Bit weighty mind, though that could be sorted.  :like:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 