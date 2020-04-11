The Mercury is hitting 22 in Ozzys Bloomin Garden

April 11, 2020, 06:18:45 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

The Mercury is hitting 22 in Ozzys Bloomin Garden
OzzyPorter
Today at 01:46:56 PM
2 o'clock start on the drink I decided today. I will be indulging in ice cold Scrumpy today. No whisky to be seen! I've even put my 1986/87 boro away shorts on, 12 pack and guns out and my boro sliders. To hell with COVID let's enjoy ourselves 😎

Enjoy everyone wherever you are!
Artois
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:44:52 PM
Have a good one jayjay/daftjim me owld fruit, 
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:51:34 PM
HOW IS YOUR GARDENER BY THE WAY  mcl
