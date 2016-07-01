monkeyman

FRIDGE FULL OF BEER AND DESPARADOS

GONNA GIVE IT BIG LICKS TODAY AND TRY AND ENJOY EASTER WEEKEND

HOPE THE WEATHER IS KIND TO YOU LOT IN BLIGHTY HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND LADS BEER ME

