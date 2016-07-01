ITS GONNA BE A HOT ONE

April 11, 2020, 12:56:21 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: ITS GONNA BE A HOT ONE  (Read 140 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 9 102


« on: Today at 10:56:33 AM »
TODAY 25 DEGREES HERE FUCKING LOVELY
FRIDGE FULL OF BEER AND DESPARADOS  :like:
GONNA GIVE IT BIG LICKS TODAY AND TRY AND ENJOY EASTER WEEKEND  :like:
HOPE THE WEATHER IS KIND TO YOU LOT IN BLIGHTY HAVE A GOOD WEEKEND LADS BEER ME  jc :beer:  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Artois
Posts: 145


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:15 AM »
All the best to you and yours monkey me owld fruit  one of me best muckers on this board 
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 9 102


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:22:13 AM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 11:00:15 AM
All the best to you and yours monkey me owld fruit  one of me best muckers on this board 
CHEERS ME OWLD FRUIT  :like:
Logged
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 089


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:40:24 AM »
In the garden today I will be mostly drinking Motorheads Roadcrew beer  :like:

https://cameronsbrewery.com/road-crew-beer-launched/
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 9 102


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:43:28 AM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:40:24 AM
In the garden today I will be mostly drinking Motorheads Roadcrew beer  :like:

https://cameronsbrewery.com/road-crew-beer-launched/
NEVER HEARD OF THAT IT LOOKS POTENT  klins
Logged
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 089


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:56:51 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:43:28 AM
Quote from: Dicky2006 on Today at 11:40:24 AM
In the garden today I will be mostly drinking Motorheads Roadcrew beer  :like:

https://cameronsbrewery.com/road-crew-beer-launched/
NEVER HEARD OF THAT IT LOOKS POTENT  klins

5% in the bottle, will be asleep by 8pm  mcl
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 887



« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:13:10 PM »
Bloody love Road Crew beer. I had the honour of drinking the first ever one...  :bc:

https://www.metaltalk.net/2016740.php
Logged
Posts: 920


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:18:49 PM »
DRINKING ICY COLD FAWSTERS IN MY BUDWEISER SHORTS  :like:

CANT GET MORE BEERY THEN THAT  :beer: :beer: :beer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 089


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:13:10 PM
Bloody love Road Crew beer. I had the honour of drinking the first ever one...  :bc:

https://www.metaltalk.net/2016740.php

 :like:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 960


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:31:42 PM »
Have a good one monkey lad  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 9 102


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:37:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:31:42 PM
Have a good one monkey lad  :beer: :beer: :beer:
CHEERS YOU TO  :like: ABOUT TO CRACK OPEN A ICE COLD DESPARADOS  :beer:
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 498


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:38:11 PM »
San Miguel chilling and BBQ firing up  :like:
Logged
