Posts: 4 596 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 PM » Well I know why the uk havent, we are only testing people in hospital.



Also, your claims previously that people who havent been tested but suspected of having died of c19 go in the daily death figures is incorrect, in fact, the death figures are from people who tested positive then died in hospital, people who die in care homes or at home arent counted in the daily or overall figures.



They are trying to cover up the C-19 cases to keep the numbers low.







While also classing every death as C-19 and making them artificially high.







While also not knowing their arses from their elbows.



There's two claims there. The first, that only people who test positive in hospital and die are counted.



This is false.



People are counted if Covid 19 is mentioned ANYWHERE on the death certificate. It states this in the ONS data.

That means that if Covid 19 is suspected but the deceased was never tested then it would be on the death certificate and counted in the figures.



The second claim, that people who die in care homes or at home arent counted in the daily or overall figures. I believe this to be correct so long as that Covid 19 is not mentioned on the death certificate.

While this may be true it makes no difference to the overall weekly death figures which are counted no matter where the deceased passes.



I think whether you believe the figure is too high or too low the truth is that the daily Covid19 death number is complete bullshit.

Posts: 4 596 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 PM » Well in the press conference earlier they said the daily figures that get released are people who have tested positive and died in hospital.



They also said if someone died at home or in a care home and they suspected it to be c19 it still wasnt in the figures.



Its simply not true for the ONS figures. Other government figure may be different.



The figures come from death certificates, that's why they can't be faked. Death certificates are only issued after a medical certificate is issued by a doctor and given to the registry office.

The registry office compile these certificates and the data is passed to the ONS.

It is against the law to fail to register a death.



An individual who intentionally fails to inform, or refuses to provide information to a registrar about a death can be fined £200. But under the law, this would be avoided if delays in registering the death were caused by a council or because the medical certificate was issued late by a doctor or coroner



Posts: 8 665 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #106 on: Today at 10:32:29 AM » Note, C19 is the latest addition to list of causes of deaths coroners can use death on certificates ... which does not include flu.



The $64 million question is how the ONS data will be presented in the weeks / months to come and whether all deaths during this emergency is well beyond the statistical noise from weekly death data expected for equivalent times of the year and over the course of the year. Even if total deaths do exceed the statistical norm then I guess the argument is whether the draconian measures can be justified considering the secondary deaths (stress, suicide etc) it will lead to. And how will these be measured? The argument will be that a full scale crisis was averted because of the perfect lockdown - perhaps that is right and perhaps wrong - we will never know.



At the end of the day the lockdown methods, planning and timing needs to be justified by HMG and their scientific advisors.



A few weeks in, I am amazed how bomb proof the NHS Exec seem to be. Boris and HMG getting blamed for not having consignment stock for emergencies etc, logistics, procurement management etc considering that the NHS have had operational autonomy since the Lansley Bill. For me, this crisis exposes their inefficiencies and lack of preparedness -a reform is required. This is not a swipe at front line staff.







Posts: 11 658Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #110 on: Today at 02:22:39 PM »





























