Posts: 4 595 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #100 on: Today at 06:58:34 PM » Well I know why the uk havent, we are only testing people in hospital.



Also, your claims previously that people who havent been tested but suspected of having died of c19 go in the daily death figures is incorrect, in fact, the death figures are from people who tested positive then died in hospital, people who die in care homes or at home arent counted in the daily or overall figures.



Posts: 13 564 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #101 on: Today at 07:03:07 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:58:34 PM Well I know why the uk havent, we are only testing people in hospital.



Also, your claims previously that people who havent been tested but suspected of having died of c19 go in the daily death figures is incorrect, in fact, the death figures are from people who tested positive then died in hospital, people who die in care homes or at home arent counted in the daily or overall figures.



Source: Government press conference today.



They are trying to cover up the C-19 cases to keep the numbers low.







While also classing every death as C-19 and making them artificially high.







While also not knowing their arses from their elbows.



Posts: 2 344 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #103 on: Today at 08:41:30 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:58:34 PM

Also, your claims previously that people who havent been tested but suspected of having died of c19 go in the daily death figures is incorrect, in fact, the death figures are from people who tested positive then died in hospital, people who die in care homes or at home arent counted in the daily or overall figures.



Source: Government press conference today.



There's two claims there. The first, that only people who test positive in hospital and die are counted.



This is false.



People are counted if Covid 19 is mentioned ANYWHERE on the death certificate. It states this in the ONS data.

That means that if Covid 19 is suspected but the deceased was never tested then it would be on the death certificate and counted in the figures.



The second claim, that people who die in care homes or at home arent counted in the daily or overall figures. I believe this to be correct so long as that Covid 19 is not mentioned on the death certificate.

While this may be true it makes no difference to the overall weekly death figures which are counted no matter where the deceased passes.



I think whether you believe the figure is too high or too low the truth is that the daily Covid19 death number is complete bullshit.

