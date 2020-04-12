The story is falling apart

April 12, 2020, 06:15:38 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

The story is falling apart
Bobupanddown
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:55:33 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 01:44:55 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1249032619238572034

Its all graft at the sharp end
Bobupanddown
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:58:22 PM »

El Capitan
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:00:39 PM »
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:46:57 PM
We certainly cant believe the 10,000 current figure being used by the government when we know how easy it is to add someone onto that lists who dies of something else but also tests for coronavirus. I believe the true figure to be nearer 1000

Sexed up  massively. Come on Boris. Admit it, cancel lockdown and lets all get back to normal and stop crossing the road to avoid our neighbours


What do you think their motives for sexing up the stats and crippling the economy in the process are?
Archie Stevens
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:03:25 PM »
Fucking hell.
All you Red Pill Statto's are even worse at paint/photoshop than you are at data analysis.
Lay off the Frosty Jack eh?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:59:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:00:39 PM
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:46:57 PM
We certainly cant believe the 10,000 current figure being used by the government when we know how easy it is to add someone onto that lists who dies of something else but also tests for coronavirus. I believe the true figure to be nearer 1000

Sexed up  massively. Come on Boris. Admit it, cancel lockdown and lets all get back to normal and stop crossing the road to avoid our neighbours


What do you think their motives for sexing up the stats and crippling the economy in the process are?

Exactly that.

They were caught unprepared for the initial European break out of the virus.
This was because China lied initially about the outbreak there, then about the virility of the virus. Quickly, and using suboptimal data models were created showing a disastrous outcome. Hundreds of thousands in hospitals and on ventilators and tens of thousands dead.

Presented with this our government and many others had little option but to take the draconian measure they have.

But the models have proven to be massively over blown, hospitalisations and death numbers are significantly lower than what was predicted.
Of course what they didn't realise is that the virus had spread through the population much earlier than anticipated, with millions having caught it but being asymptomatic. (See the Iceland data)


https://www.marketwatch.com/story/iceland-finds-that-half-its-citizens-with-coronavirus-have-shown-no-symptoms-2020-04-10

The draconian shut down of the country came into affect before the new rules on counting Covid 19 deaths, my guess would be the public heath advisors knew they'd fucked up a lot earlier than they were letting onto government. Its possible they still haven't been upfront with governments.

Will this all come out in the wash or will they cover it up?

Certainly the media are happy to tow the company line, none of them questioning the narrative even with mainstream scientists speaking out and the evidence accessible to anyone bothered to look.
sockets
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:07:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:55:33 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 01:44:55 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1249032619238572034

Its all graft at the sharp end






 charles charles pretty funny pic made me laugh




On a serious note Bozo's crew have organised a £ 200 million lumpa to the world health org who made a cataclysmic mother of all fuck ups of it all in the first place ..


China should be paying all the bills for this ..

 https://t.co/jNI47wx23W?amp=1

http://t.co/jNI47wx23W?amp=1
Bobupanddown
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:14:29 PM »
Oh dear.

Swiss Propaganda Research is a research and information project on geopolitical propaganda in Swiss and international media.

https://swprs.org/covid-19-hinweis-ii/

(Updates see below)

"The only way to fight the plague is honesty." (Albert Camus, 1947)

Overview
According to data from the best-researched countries such as South Korea , Iceland , Germany and Denmark , the overall mortality rate for Covid19 is in the low alcohol range, which is up to 20 times lower than originally assumed by the WHO.
A study in Nature Medicine comes to a similar conclusion even for the Chinese city of Wuhan . The initially significantly higher values ​​for Wuhan resulted because a large number of people with mild or no symptoms were not recorded.
50% to 80% of test-positive people remain asymptomatic . Even among the 70 to 79 year olds, around 60% remain asymptomatic, many more only show mild symptoms.


The models were bullshit folks.

CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:59:09 PM »
It feels like it's time for DOG TWAT.....
CapsDave
« Reply #58 on: Today at 06:05:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:35:45 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:13:43 AM
It's not true that the hospitals are empty. I know this from someone who works in one.

Steve, the government publish the figures daily. My statement is based on their data not some subjective opinion.
Less than 10,000 patients are in UK Hospitals with confirmed Covid 19.



The models had between 30,000 and 80,000 at this stage.




Bob if you explain to me how you get 10,000 from this graph I will declare you winner of the internet.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #59 on: Today at 06:07:51 PM »
Where's your boyfriend "Dave" ?
CapsDave
« Reply #60 on: Today at 06:12:49 PM »
Either explain the graph or admit you made a mistake, simple really.

Everyone makes mistakes, dont let it trouble you too much.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #61 on: Today at 06:14:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:12:49 PM
Either explain the graph or admit you made a mistake, simple really.

Everyone makes mistakes, dont let it trouble you too much.


Bob does NOT make mistakes.

 
