We certainly cant believe the 10,000 current figure being used by the government when we know how easy it is to add someone onto that lists who dies of something else but also tests for coronavirus. I believe the true figure to be nearer 1000 Sexed up massively. Come on Boris. Admit it, cancel lockdown and lets all get back to normal and stop crossing the road to avoid our neighbours

Bobupanddown

Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:00:39 PM Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 01:46:57 PM We certainly cant believe the 10,000 current figure being used by the government when we know how easy it is to add someone onto that lists who dies of something else but also tests for coronavirus. I believe the true figure to be nearer 1000

Sexed up massively. Come on Boris. Admit it, cancel lockdown and lets all get back to normal and stop crossing the road to avoid our neighbours

What do you think their motives for sexing up the stats and crippling the economy in the process are?



Sexed up massively. Come on Boris. Admit it, cancel lockdown and lets all get back to normal and stop crossing the road to avoid our neighbours





What do you think their motives for sexing up the stats and crippling the economy in the process are?

What do you think their motives for sexing up the stats and crippling the economy in the process are?

Exactly that.



They were caught unprepared for the initial European break out of the virus.

This was because China lied initially about the outbreak there, then about the virility of the virus. Quickly, and using suboptimal data models were created showing a disastrous outcome. Hundreds of thousands in hospitals and on ventilators and tens of thousands dead.



Presented with this our government and many others had little option but to take the draconian measure they have.



But the models have proven to be massively over blown, hospitalisations and death numbers are significantly lower than what was predicted.

Of course what they didn't realise is that the virus had spread through the population much earlier than anticipated, with millions having caught it but being asymptomatic. (See the Iceland data)





https://www.marketwatch.com/story/iceland-finds-that-half-its-citizens-with-coronavirus-have-shown-no-symptoms-2020-04-10



The draconian shut down of the country came into affect before the new rules on counting Covid 19 deaths, my guess would be the public heath advisors knew they'd fucked up a lot earlier than they were letting onto government. Its possible they still haven't been upfront with governments.



Will this all come out in the wash or will they cover it up?



Certainly the media are happy to tow the company line, none of them questioning the narrative even with mainstream scientists speaking out and the evidence accessible to anyone bothered to look.





