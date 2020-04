We certainly can’t believe the 10,000 current figure being used by the government when we know how easy it is to add someone onto that lists who dies of something else but also tests for coronavirus. I believe the true figure to be nearer 1000



Sexed up massively. Come on Boris. Admit it, cancel lockdown and let’s all get back to normal and stop crossing the road to avoid our neighbours



What do you think their motives for “sexing up” the stats and crippling the economy in the process are?