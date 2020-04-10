Bobupanddown

The story is falling apart « on: Yesterday at 09:46:48 AM » https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/covid-19-deaths-compared-with-swine-flu/



That's from Oxford University.



When this is done, academics will talk about how we overreacted. How we allowed people with inherent bias to extrapolate out worse case scenario models and use them as a proverbial gun, put to politicians heads.



Its possible that Covid 19 will kill less people globally than H1N1 did. Its just Western Governments will need to implement policies to cover up their mistake. Like counting the mere suspicion of Covid as a confirmed Covid death.

Thousands who were dying anyway and who have never been tested are already in the Covid body count. The ONS openly admit to this.



The hospital's are empty, the great wave of patients the models predicted hasn't happened. There are less then 10,000 Covid patients in the entire UK in hospitals. As per the Oxford article, this is an aggressive and nasty seasonal flu. That's all it is.



If you want a clear example of how you are being manipulated look on the BBC website today. Yesterday the US revised its Covid death count to 60,000 (less then the number of people that die from diabetes and only slightly more than suicide), and yet the BBC are running two stories.



2000 deaths in a single day in the US

Like 9/11 everyday says NY paramedic



Do you see the narrative? Does this illustrate the picture they are painting?



We are being mugged off, and it is the taxpayers that will ultimately foot the bill. 15 years of austerity, income tax to 50%. £2 Trillion national debt.









Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 AM » https://youtu.be/8yVhc5XkJvk



Skip the video to 3 minutes 18 second and watch to 6 minutes 39.



To be clear I'm not endorsing that channel but the piece of footage from within it.

Listen to what was broadcast on a shifty little local new channel.



A doctor openly admits that the department of health have said you don't need a Covid 19 test to put Covid 19 on the death certificate. In fact you don't need symptoms, even if you only suspect that a relative might have had Covid 19 you put it on the death certificate.



Why?



Because these fucks said there would be 2.2m dead and the President shut down the economy. Its arse covering time.



The exact same thing is happening in this country.



Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 AM » I was starting to think that way Bob but i now realise it was because i wasnt personally affected by it but since yesterday 2 of the Mrs relatives have been admitted, 1 straight to I.C.U. So i think im becoming a "believer" of whats happening /being said by "The Man".

Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:37:36 PM »







Stay home

Protect the NHS

Keep it up everyone. Flatten the curve.
Stay home
Protect the NHS
Save lives

Mountain KingPosts: 9 897 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:52:02 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:35:45 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:13:43 AM It's not true that the hospitals are empty. I know this from someone who works in one.



Steve, the government publish the figures daily. My statement is based on their data not some subjective opinion.

Less than 10,000 patients are in UK Hospitals with confirmed Covid 19.







The models had between 30,000 and 80,000 at this stage.







It's the opinion of someone who actually works in Barnet Hospital full time. She says they have never been busier and I have no reason to disbelieve her.



As for government figures, I have every reason to disbelieve those given their track record of consistently lying to us about practically everything for literally decades.

It's the opinion of someone who actually works in Barnet Hospital full time. She says they have never been busier and I have no reason to disbelieve her.

As for government figures, I have every reason to disbelieve those given their track record of consistently lying to us about practically everything for literally decades.

Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:01:41 PM » You might have to explain that graph to me Bob, you say less than 10,000 in hospital beds, the graph says over 4K in London, Wales 3k, another 3 areas with 2k plus, thats more than 10,000 already?



Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:08:30 PM » But parking there is free at the moment which is a nice touch for those of us that need to visit. 👍

Posts: 2 301 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:59:38 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 01:55:19 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 01:13:53 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:52:02 PM It's the op5thinion of someone who actually works in Barnet Hospital full time. She says they have never been busier and I have no reason to disbelieve her.

It is entirely possible her hospital is indeed busy while others sit practically empty. I'm not saying she's lying, I'm saying hers is a subjective opinion.



Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:52:02 PM As for government figures, I have every reason to disbelieve those given their track record of consistently lying to us about practically everything for literally decades.



This makes no sense. Why fix the death figures to make them look worse while lying about the numbers in hospital?

The figures are likely to have been massively inflated rather than underreported.





I reckon the figures are over-estimated. I reckon people who have died for other reasons are being added to the corona figure.



That is happening and we know that.



The ONS openly admit it, the figures for Covid 19 are not a cause of death. If there is any mention of Covid ANYWHERE on the death certificate they go on the Covid 19 body count.

As an example of this, if you had terminal cancer and one of the doctors who treated you went on self isolation, if you die, its a covid 19 death.



Now you can imagine the number of health professionals who have self isolated because they or a family member have shown symptoms, now imagine the number of terminally ill patients they've seen and you start to see how the figures have been wildly inflated.



Again, the only true figure that can't be manipulated is the total number of weekly deaths and as of March 27th there were less deaths than in 2018.

Posts: 2 301 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 PM » Iceland has done random testing on a tenth of its population - 36 413.



Out of those 1600 had COVID-19, half of those were asymptomatic.



If that is on Iceland, a remote island... How massive must the number of unrecorded cases in Europe and America not be?



Tens of millions in both America and Europe have already had or has COVID-19 with no symptoms or very mild symptoms, that is my firm belief.



Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 PM » Incase you missed it earlier Bob, can you explain that graph for me please?



