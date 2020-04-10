Bobupanddown

The story is falling apart « on: Today at 09:46:48 AM » https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/covid-19-deaths-compared-with-swine-flu/



That's from Oxford University.



When this is done, academics will talk about how we overreacted. How we allowed people with inherent bias to extrapolate out worse case scenario models and use them as a proverbial gun, put to politicians heads.



Its possible that Covid 19 will kill less people globally than H1N1 did. Its just Western Governments will need to implement policies to cover up their mistake. Like counting the mere suspicion of Covid as a confirmed Covid death.

Thousands who were dying anyway and who have never been tested are already in the Covid body count. The ONS openly admit to this.



The hospital's are empty, the great wave of patients the models predicted hasn't happened. There are less then 10,000 Covid patients in the entire UK in hospitals. As per the Oxford article, this is an aggressive and nasty seasonal flu. That's all it is.



If you want a clear example of how you are being manipulated look on the BBC website today. Yesterday the US revised its Covid death count to 60,000 (less then the number of people that die from diabetes and only slightly more than suicide), and yet the BBC are running two stories.



2000 deaths in a single day in the US

Like 9/11 everyday says NY paramedic



Do you see the narrative? Does this illustrate the picture they are painting?



We are being mugged off, and it is the taxpayers that will ultimately foot the bill. 15 years of austerity, income tax to 50%. £2 Trillion national debt.









Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:12:56 AM » https://youtu.be/8yVhc5XkJvk



Skip the video to 3 minutes 18 second and watch to 6 minutes 39.



To be clear I'm not endorsing that channel but the piece of footage from within it.

Listen to what was broadcast on a shifty little local new channel.



A doctor openly admits that the department of health have said you don't need a Covid 19 test to put Covid 19 on the death certificate. In fact you don't need symptoms, even if you only suspect that a relative might have had Covid 19 you put it on the death certificate.



Why?



Because these fucks said there would be 2.2m dead and the President shut down the economy. Its arse covering time.



The exact same thing is happening in this country.



Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:54:18 AM » I was starting to think that way Bob but i now realise it was because i wasnt personally affected by it but since yesterday 2 of the Mrs relatives have been admitted, 1 straight to I.C.U. So i think im becoming a "believer" of whats happening /being said by "The Man".

Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:37:36 PM »







Stay home

Protect the NHS

Keep it up everyone. Flatten the curve.
Stay home
Protect the NHS
Save lives

Mountain KingPosts: 9 896 Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:52:02 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:35:45 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:13:43 AM It's not true that the hospitals are empty. I know this from someone who works in one.



Steve, the government publish the figures daily. My statement is based on their data not some subjective opinion.

Less than 10,000 patients are in UK Hospitals with confirmed Covid 19.







The models had between 30,000 and 80,000 at this stage.







Steve, the government publish the figures daily. My statement is based on their data not some subjective opinion.Less than 10,000 patients are in UK Hospitals with confirmed Covid 19.The models had between 30,000 and 80,000 at this stage.

It's the opinion of someone who actually works in Barnet Hospital full time. She says they have never been busier and I have no reason to disbelieve her.



As for government figures, I have every reason to disbelieve those given their track record of consistently lying to us about practically everything for literally decades.

It's the opinion of someone who actually works in Barnet Hospital full time. She says they have never been busier and I have no reason to disbelieve her.

As for government figures, I have every reason to disbelieve those given their track record of consistently lying to us about practically everything for literally decades.

Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:01:41 PM » You might have to explain that graph to me Bob, you say less than 10,000 in hospital beds, the graph says over 4K in London, Wales 3k, another 3 areas with 2k plus, thats more than 10,000 already?



Re: The story is falling apart « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:08:30 PM » But parking there is free at the moment which is a nice touch for those of us that need to visit. 👍