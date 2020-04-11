https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/covid-19-deaths-compared-with-swine-flu/
That's from Oxford University.
When this is done, academics will talk about how we overreacted. How we allowed people with inherent bias to extrapolate out worse case scenario models and use them as a proverbial gun, put to politicians heads.
Its possible that Covid 19 will kill less people globally than H1N1 did. Its just Western Governments will need to implement policies to cover up their mistake. Like counting the mere suspicion of Covid as a confirmed Covid death.
Thousands who were dying anyway and who have never been tested are already in the Covid body count. The ONS openly admit to this.
The hospital's are empty, the great wave of patients the models predicted hasn't happened. There are less then 10,000 Covid patients in the entire UK in hospitals. As per the Oxford article, this is an aggressive and nasty seasonal flu. That's all it is.
If you want a clear example of how you are being manipulated look on the BBC website today. Yesterday the US revised its Covid death count to 60,000 (less then the number of people that die from diabetes and only slightly more than suicide), and yet the BBC are running two stories.
2000 deaths in a single day in the US
Like 9/11 everyday says NY paramedic
Do you see the narrative? Does this illustrate the picture they are painting?
We are being mugged off, and it is the taxpayers that will ultimately foot the bill. 15 years of austerity, income tax to 50%. £2 Trillion national debt.