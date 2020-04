Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 633





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 633Shit Stirring Cunt. B&Q taking social distancing to a whole new level. « on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 AM »











Current waiting time : 43 minutes







Fuck off you fuckin stupid mong cunts.









You even have to queue to get on the fuckin website.Current waiting time : 43 minutesFuck off you fuckin stupid mong cunts. Logged Clem loves tail.

sockets

Offline



Posts: 122







Posts: 122 Re: B&Q taking social distancing to a whole new level. « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:24:05 AM »





I was just wondering with all this going on that's all. last night some one over the road had a sparky out to the house I thought they might have had the leccy board out if it was an emergency and all other stuff had to wait ... I was just wondering with all this going on that's all. last night some one over the road had a sparky out to the house I thought they might have had the leccy board out if it was an emergency and all other stuff had to wait ... Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 633





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 633Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: B&Q taking social distancing to a whole new level. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:28:18 AM » I'm on lockdown mate. I have done one emergency call out for power failure, which is all I will respond to.

My parents and in-laws are all late 70's early 80's and we are shopping etc. for them so doing everything we can to minimise risk to them.







Logged Clem loves tail.