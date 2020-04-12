Wonderful telling off to crocket from Mr Golby.....Just showing everyone you don't need to be aggressive or use swear words to get your point over.. Sometimes the simplest words can cut like a razorblade......I give you " Astroturf " as one of the best putdowns I've ever read on the internet....Take a bow Stevie Lad....

You're fucking right you did and you damn well deserved it too! I told you before - I hate snitches and I hate people who go squealing to the pigs even more. You know why? Because they're cowardly cunts who haven't got the guts to sort their own problems and lack the balls to be a worthy contributor to a decent society. As for 'long knives', sounds like you're bleating for a ban so you get an easy way out of this mess you've dug for yourself. I hate snitches and I hate people who go squealing to the pigs even more. Earn your vindication, Astroturf! STEVE GIVING CROCKET A PURE SHOEING BEER ME CROCKY KID