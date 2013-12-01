|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
I hate snitches and I hate people who go squealing to the pigs even more.
Earn your vindication, Astroturf!
BEER ME MATEY (LOLZ)
Thing is this snitchy
What happened 2 year ago no law came knocking at Steve's door
Steve got the PM letting him know I was never gonna ring em
It was done to get my hands on you know who .. (send me a pic of ur daughter capsD)
We all know the score
no one like a perv and no one likes a snitch
Fuck off - grassing shithouse cunt
FAIR PLAY STEVE
BEER ME BUD
.
Best toddle off and make another account
SNITCH BOY
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Come on steve do the right thing ..
Ban me again if you want no worries at all, I can still read posts from the side line. But get rid of this tedious Tit beerson and his 7 or 8 other clown accounts
send a good will out to liddle ..get him back on , As soon as the tedious troll tit beerson appears with a new account ban it .. the place will pick up .
personally I reckon its
and
but even they will get sick of making new accounts .
Do it for the good lads on here .. every thread is ruined by these fuckers ..
Off to the shops ...
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Artois
|
Come on steve do the right thing ..
Ban me again if you want no worries at all, I can still read posts from the side line. But get rid of this tedious Tit beerson and his 7 or 8 other clown accounts
send a good will out to liddle ..get him back on , As soon as the tedious troll tit beerson appears with a new account ban it .. the place will pick up .
personally I reckon its
and
but even they will get sick of making new accounts .
Do it for the good lads on here .. every thread is ruined by these fuckers ..
Off to the shops ...
Couldn't agree more sockets me owld china, your one of the good ones
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
Come on steve do the right thing ..
Ban me again if you want no worries at all, I can still read posts from the side line. But get rid of this tedious Tit beerson and his 7 or 8 other clown accounts
send a good will out to liddle ..get him back on , As soon as the tedious troll tit beerson appears with a new account ban it .. the place will pick up .
personally I reckon its
and
but even they will get sick of making new accounts .
Do it for the good lads on here .. every thread is ruined by these fuckers ..
Off to the shops ...
Why do you want me to ban you? When you came back a few days ago there were no hard feelings or grudges at all about anything that had gone down in the past. There's not a problem at all.
But you do need to lose your hard-on for Lids. I've already posted about this situation and you responded to that post so I don't need to say the same thing again.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steve Göldby
|
And you never learn do you - calling for someone to be banned strengthens my resolve not to do it. I've been saying that since I opened this Board fourteen years ago yet you still do it. You're either incredibly thick or blindingly arrogant.
Steve as board owner you have the right to do what you see fit,i respect that. But it seems you deflect any unhappiness any poster has with a "grow up man attitude".Are you getting "spammed" incessantly? Every thread is hijacked now even ive stopped being so serious now and just play along. I love this board it kept has kept me amused and befuddled even years before i joined but (and its only my own opinion) its tedious sometimes.But i suppose i should just keep my beak out and if i dont like it i know what i can do :)
I fully take on board what you say and to be fair, I did react to requests last week when I banned four (I think) posters.
At the moment there are no grounds to ban anyone other. Crocket getting wound up by Monster is nowhere near sufficient reason for a banning, hence my frosty response.
It's really disappointing the level to which people get wound up by the "trolls" but I'm aware of what's going on and I'm expecting to have to do a couple more bannings in the next days. At the moment, I don't see the need for any action.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
|
:like:I NEVER CROSS A LINE
FAIR ENOUGH I DID SOME GRASSING LAST WEEK BUT I HATE ACCUSATIONS THAT WERE BEING THROWN AROUND
I HAVE NOW COMPLETED THERAPY? AND AM NOW GRASS FREE UNLIKE CROCKET CROWN GREEN
I COME ON HERE FOR A LAUGH AND A JOKE BUT I WILL NOW LAY OFF CROCKPOTCRACKPOT COS HE CANT HANDLE MY RUTHLESS MICKEY TAKIN
BEER ME BOYS
I don't see the need to bring it up any more. It happened, I said what I thought, then it was over and forgotten. There's no grudges held or no hard feelings over it.
I think it's pretty OK on here at the moment.
I agree. Nice vibe to the place. Half an eye on the trolls looking for a new target now that lron is no more. Should guard against that. Sockets seems to be the latest target for them but no lines crossed as yet.it's all good 😎
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
OzzyPorter
|
:like:I NEVER CROSS A LINE
FAIR ENOUGH I DID SOME GRASSING LAST WEEK BUT I HATE ACCUSATIONS THAT WERE BEING THROWN AROUND
I HAVE NOW COMPLETED THERAPY? AND AM NOW GRASS FREE UNLIKE CROCKET CROWN GREEN
I COME ON HERE FOR A LAUGH AND A JOKE BUT I WILL NOW LAY OFF CROCKPOTCRACKPOT COS HE CANT HANDLE MY RUTHLESS MICKEY TAKIN
BEER ME BOYS
I don't see the need to bring it up any more. It happened, I said what I thought, then it was over and forgotten. There's no grudges held or no hard feelings over it.
I think it's pretty OK on here at the moment.
I agree. Nice vibe to the place. Half an eye on the trolls looking for a new target now that Leon is no more. Should guard against that. Sockets seems to be the latest target for them but no lines crossed as yet so it's all good 😎
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:41 PM by OzzyPorter »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|