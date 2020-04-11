Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 11, 2020, 02:16:18 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? (Read 54 times) Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 283 Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? « on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM » How in the fuck are they essential? Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 656 Re: Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PMHow in the fuck are they essential? Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts? Can any public sector worker be furloughed ? They still get paid by the government Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 283 Re: Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PMQuote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PMHow in the fuck are they essential? Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts? Can any public sector worker be furloughed ? They still get paid by the government .If there work is none essential, yes. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Monster Munch Offline Posts: 19 Re: Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:31:47 AM » They are off anyway for yet another long break. Logged MF(c) DOOM Online Posts: 4 027 Re: Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed? « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:52:57 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PMQuote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PMHow in the fuck are they essential? Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts? Can any public sector worker be furloughed ? They still get paid by the government You can only furlogh people when there is no work to do. Pretty sure MPs inboxes will still be fairly full Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...