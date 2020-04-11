Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2020, 02:16:12 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why have backbench MPs not been furloughed?  (Read 53 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 283


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM »
How in the fuck are they essential?

Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 656



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM
How in the fuck are they essential?

Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts?


Can any public sector worker be furloughed ? They still get paid by the government
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 283


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:06:35 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM
How in the fuck are they essential?

Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts?


Can any public sector worker be furloughed ? They still get paid by the government
.

If there work is none essential, yes.


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Monster Munch

Offline Offline

Posts: 19


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:31:47 AM »
They are off anyway for yet another long break.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 027



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:52:57 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:47:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM
How in the fuck are they essential?

Add in the entire shadow cabinet, why is it one rule for us and another for these parasite cunts?


Can any public sector worker be furloughed ? They still get paid by the government

You  can only furlogh people when there is no work to do. Pretty sure MPs inboxes will still be fairly full
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 