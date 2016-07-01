Kenny Dalglish got virus Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 11, 2020, 10:48:54 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Kenny Dalglish got virus Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Kenny Dalglish got virus (Read 284 times) RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 264 UTB Kenny Dalglish got virus « on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 PM » No showing any symptoms though. How come he has been tested Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 7 116 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 PM » Im not sure, but some lads I know have been off work for so long theyve developed Scouse accents. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 295 Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 PM » Its going from bad to worse for the dippers, season null and void and now king Kenny is infected.If it gets any worse some of them might have to get a job Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China monkeyman Online Posts: 9 110 Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 PM » PROBABLY CAUGHT IT THROUGH THE VIRTUAL GRAND NATIONAL Logged sockets Offline Posts: 122 Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 PM » norman bite yer legs hunter has it too. Logged Dicky2006 Offline Posts: 12 093 Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:19:43 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:18:58 PMPROBABLY CAUGHT IT THROUGH THE VIRTUAL GRAND NATIONAL My horse fell, its a fix Logged 2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 295 Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:00:36 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:42:46 PMNo showing any symptoms though. How come he has been tested How come a man not showing symptoms has not only had a Covid test but has been admitted to hospital? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Keef69er Online Posts: 7 184 Rock n Roll Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:20:21 PM » Sympathy vote for Liverpool Logged Can't we all get along Artois Online Posts: 168 Re: Kenny Dalglish got virus « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:24:25 PM » Justice for the 96 Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...