April 11, 2020, 10:48:48 PM
Kenny Dalglish got virus
« on: Yesterday at 09:42:46 PM »
No showing any symptoms though.  How come he has been tested  :pd:
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:44:56 PM »
Im not sure, but some lads I know have been off work for so long theyve developed Scouse accents.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:07:47 PM »
Its going from bad to worse for the dippers, season null and void and now king Kenny is infected.

If it gets any worse some of them might have to get a job  klins
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 PM »
PROBABLY CAUGHT IT THROUGH THE VIRTUAL GRAND NATIONAL  oleary
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 PM »
norman bite yer legs hunter  has it too.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:19:43 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:18:58 PM
PROBABLY CAUGHT IT THROUGH THE VIRTUAL GRAND NATIONAL  oleary

My horse fell, its a fix oleary
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:00:36 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 09:42:46 PM
No showing any symptoms though.  How come he has been tested  :pd:

How come a man not showing symptoms has not only had a Covid test but has been admitted to hospital?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:20:21 PM »
Sympathy vote for Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:24:25 PM »
Justice for the 96  oleary
