Where is TM?

ComeOnBoro.com Message Board

Where is TM?

Author Topic: Where is TM? (Read 564 times)

Artois
Offline
Posts: 192

Where is TM?
« on: April 10, 2020, 07:40:01 PM »

Has anybody seen him? Logged King of the North Offline Posts: 1 329 Duckyfuzz Re: Where is TM? « Reply #1 on: April 10, 2020, 07:43:37 PM » He is waiting patiently outside Ladbrokes in Stockton to collect his £3.75 lucky fifteen he put on 4 weeks ago Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 344 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #2 on: April 10, 2020, 07:46:23 PM » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 138 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #3 on: April 10, 2020, 07:47:59 PM » HE CANT HANDLE THE PRESSURE OF BEING TOP DOG ON HERE Logged Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #4 on: April 10, 2020, 07:50:10 PM » you take that back Logged sockets Offline Posts: 173 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #5 on: April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PM » He might be a critical worker on late shift somewhere Logged Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #6 on: April 10, 2020, 08:03:12 PM » Quote from: sockets on April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PMHe might be a critical worker on late shift somewhere He's a lady of the night Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 284 Once in every lifetime Re: Where is TM? « Reply #7 on: April 10, 2020, 08:44:56 PM » Back in Holme House or Roseberry Park, take your pick. Logged Glory Glory Man United Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #8 on: April 11, 2020, 01:11:56 PM » I'm starting to get really worried about my muckeroo TM, if anyone has seen him please PM me Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 006 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #9 on: April 11, 2020, 01:17:24 PM » I think he was struggling with the responsibility of trying to fill Lidsys size 3s Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #10 on: April 11, 2020, 01:19:07 PM » This board isn't the same without TM Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 006 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #11 on: April 11, 2020, 01:24:56 PM » I agree. Funny poster Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 138 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #12 on: April 11, 2020, 01:36:02 PM » HE DOES VANISH FOR A MONTH AROUND THIS TIME OF THE YEAR Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 922 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #13 on: April 11, 2020, 01:47:07 PM » He'll be busy collating the daily death toll stats. Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Where is TM? « Reply #14 on: April 11, 2020, 02:52:46 PM » Come back TM lad. We fuckin love you. Logged Clem loves tail. headset Offline Posts: 473 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #15 on: April 12, 2020, 10:06:20 AM » He's took some stick.....over numbers this week......maybe he's having lie down at present...Battery recharge in these stressful times of lockdown......He'll return like the goodman he is..... Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Where is TM? « Reply #16 on: April 12, 2020, 10:35:43 AM » Logged Clem loves tail. Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:37:13 PM » Logged mingebag Offline Posts: 4 598 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:42:45 PM » Forced Trotsky outNow can't fill his boots Wanker photoshop nerd Logged CapsDave Offline Posts: 4 595 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:47:34 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:49:57 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:42:45 PMForced Trotsky outNow can't fill his boots Wanker photoshop nerd How did he force my mate leon out? Logged headset Offline Posts: 473 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:59:58 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:42:45 PMForced Trotsky outNow can't fill his boots Wanker photoshop nerd Logged Steboro Offline Posts: 3 221 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:59:25 PM » Maybe Leon caught up with him and had a word in his shell? Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 284 Once in every lifetime Re: Where is TM? « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM » My guess still is the big house or the nut house.Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites. Logged Glory Glory Man United Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:06:42 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:01:13 PMMy guess still is the big house or the nut house.Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites. Our mate TM wouldn't do such things Logged RIK MAYALL Offline Posts: 11 284 Once in every lifetime Re: Where is TM? « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:09:15 PM » Quote from: Artois on Yesterday at 10:06:42 PMQuote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:01:13 PMMy guess still is the big house or the nut house.Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites. Our mate TM wouldn't do such things i agree By the way ARTWAT, where's my numerous PM's today? Not one in the last 24 hours. You're slacking.... Logged Glory Glory Man United MF(c) DOOM Offline Posts: 4 031 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 PM » Word on the street was that Liddle was spotted today in Tesco Express getting essentials - two bags of murray mints and a bottle of Bells whiskey! Let himself go a bit in self isolation, needs to get the razor out Logged CapsDave Offline Posts: 4 595 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 PM » He grows a full beard in 6 hours Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 138 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:45:16 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 10:34:51 PMWord on the street was that Liddle was spotted today in Tesco Express getting essentials - two bags of murray mints and a bottle of Bells whiskey! Let himself go a bit in self isolation, needs to get the razor out HE WOULD RATHER DRINK LAGER OR CIDER THAN WHISKEY Logged Artois Offline Posts: 192 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:47:14 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:09:15 PMQuote from: Artois on Yesterday at 10:06:42 PMQuote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:01:13 PMMy guess still is the big house or the nut house.Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites. Our mate TM wouldn't do such things i agree By the way ARTWAT, where's my numerous PM's today? Not one in the last 24 hours. You're slacking.... Why pose the question Rik Tell-All you know you've blocked me from PMs I just don't know why

Logged