April 13, 2020, 11:22:41 PM
Where is TM?
Artois
April 10, 2020, 07:40:01 PM
Has anybody seen him?  :pd: :ali:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


April 10, 2020, 07:43:37 PM
He is waiting patiently outside Ladbrokes in Stockton to collect his £3.75 lucky fifteen he put on 4 weeks ago


 
Bobupanddown
April 10, 2020, 07:46:23 PM
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
April 10, 2020, 07:47:59 PM
HE CANT HANDLE THE PRESSURE OF BEING TOP DOG ON HERE  rava
Artois
April 10, 2020, 07:50:10 PM
  you take that back 
sockets
April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PM
He might be a critical  worker on late shift somewhere 
Artois
April 10, 2020, 08:03:12 PM
Quote from: sockets on April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PM
He might be a critical  worker on late shift somewhere 


He's a lady of the night  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


April 10, 2020, 08:44:56 PM
Back in Holme House or Roseberry Park, take your pick.
Glory Glory Man United
Artois
April 11, 2020, 01:11:56 PM
I'm starting to get really worried about my muckeroo TM, if anyone has seen him please PM me  :pd:
El Capitan
April 11, 2020, 01:17:24 PM
I think he was struggling with the responsibility of trying to fill Lidsys size 3s  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
April 11, 2020, 01:19:07 PM
This board isn't the same without TM  oleary
El Capitan
April 11, 2020, 01:24:56 PM
I agree. Funny poster  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
April 11, 2020, 01:36:02 PM
HE DOES VANISH FOR A MONTH AROUND THIS TIME OF THE YEAR  klins
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
April 11, 2020, 01:47:07 PM
He'll be busy collating the daily death toll stats.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


April 11, 2020, 02:52:46 PM
Come back TM lad. We fuckin love you.


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



 :pope2:
Clem loves tail.
headset
Yesterday at 10:06:20 AM
He's took some stick.....over numbers this week......maybe he's having lie down at present...

Battery recharge in these stressful times of lockdown......

He'll return like the goodman he is.....  :homer:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 10:35:43 AM
 :like:
Clem loves tail.
Artois
Today at 05:37:13 PM
 
mingebag
Today at 07:42:45 PM
Forced Trotsky out
Now can't fill his boots
Wanker photoshop nerd
CapsDave
Today at 07:47:34 PM
 :gaz:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Artois
Today at 07:49:57 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:42:45 PM
Forced Trotsky out
Now can't fill his boots
Wanker photoshop nerd



How did he force my mate leon out? 
headset
Today at 07:59:58 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:42:45 PM
Forced Trotsky out
Now can't fill his boots
Wanker photoshop nerd

 

 monkey
Steboro
Today at 09:59:25 PM
Maybe Leon caught up with him and had a word in his shell?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Today at 10:01:13 PM
My guess still is the big house or the nut house.


Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Artois
Today at 10:06:42 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:01:13 PM
My guess still is the big house or the nut house.


Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites.








Our mate TM wouldn't do such things 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Today at 10:09:15 PM
Quote from: Artois on Today at 10:06:42 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:01:13 PM
My guess still is the big house or the nut house.


Maybe the cops have caught up with over his eagerness to photograph complete strangers and post them on websites.








Our mate TM wouldn't do such things 


i agree


By the way ARTWAT, where's my numerous PM's today? Not one in the last 24 hours. You're slacking....
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
MF(c) DOOM
Today at 10:34:51 PM
Word on the street was that Liddle was spotted today in Tesco Express  getting essentials - two bags of murray mints and a bottle of Bells whiskey!  :jowo5: Let himself go a bit in self isolation, needs to get the razor out 
CapsDave
Today at 10:36:26 PM
He grows a full beard in 6 hours
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Today at 10:45:16 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 10:34:51 PM
Word on the street was that Liddle was spotted today in Tesco Express  getting essentials - two bags of murray mints and a bottle of Bells whiskey!  :jowo5: Let himself go a bit in self isolation, needs to get the razor out 
HE WOULD RATHER DRINK LAGER OR CIDER THAN WHISKEY  mcl
