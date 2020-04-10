Where is TM? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 13, 2020, 08:06:26 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Where is TM? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Where is TM? (Read 447 times) Artois Online Posts: 189 Where is TM? « on: April 10, 2020, 07:40:01 PM » Has anybody seen him? Logged King of the North Offline Posts: 1 329 Duckyfuzz Re: Where is TM? « Reply #1 on: April 10, 2020, 07:43:37 PM » He is waiting patiently outside Ladbrokes in Stockton to collect his £3.75 lucky fifteen he put on 4 weeks ago Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 341 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #2 on: April 10, 2020, 07:46:23 PM » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 137 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #3 on: April 10, 2020, 07:47:59 PM » HE CANT HANDLE THE PRESSURE OF BEING TOP DOG ON HERE Logged Artois Online Posts: 189 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #4 on: April 10, 2020, 07:50:10 PM » you take that back Logged sockets Offline Posts: 173 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #5 on: April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PM » He might be a critical worker on late shift somewhere Logged Artois Online Posts: 189 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #6 on: April 10, 2020, 08:03:12 PM » Quote from: sockets on April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PMHe might be a critical worker on late shift somewhere He's a lady of the night Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 281 Once in every lifetime Re: Where is TM? « Reply #7 on: April 10, 2020, 08:44:56 PM » Back in Holme House or Roseberry Park, take your pick. Logged Glory Glory Man United Artois Online Posts: 189 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #8 on: April 11, 2020, 01:11:56 PM » I'm starting to get really worried about my muckeroo TM, if anyone has seen him please PM me Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 41 006 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #9 on: April 11, 2020, 01:17:24 PM » I think he was struggling with the responsibility of trying to fill Lidsys size 3s Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Online Posts: 189 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #10 on: April 11, 2020, 01:19:07 PM » This board isn't the same without TM Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 41 006 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #11 on: April 11, 2020, 01:24:56 PM » I agree. Funny poster Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. monkeyman Offline Posts: 9 137 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #12 on: April 11, 2020, 01:36:02 PM » HE DOES VANISH FOR A MONTH AROUND THIS TIME OF THE YEAR Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 921 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #13 on: April 11, 2020, 01:47:07 PM » He'll be busy collating the daily death toll stats. Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Where is TM? « Reply #14 on: April 11, 2020, 02:52:46 PM » Come back TM lad. We fuckin love you. Logged Clem loves tail. headset Online Posts: 473 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 AM » He's took some stick.....over numbers this week......maybe he's having lie down at present...Battery recharge in these stressful times of lockdown......He'll return like the goodman he is..... Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Where is TM? « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 AM » Logged Clem loves tail. Artois Online Posts: 189 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:37:13 PM » Logged mingebag Online Posts: 4 598 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #18 on: Today at 07:42:45 PM » Forced Trotsky outNow can't fill his boots Wanker photoshop nerd Logged CapsDave Online Posts: 4 592 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:47:34 PM » Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. Artois Online Posts: 189 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:49:57 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:42:45 PMForced Trotsky outNow can't fill his boots Wanker photoshop nerd How did he force my mate leon out? Logged headset Online Posts: 473 Re: Where is TM? « Reply #21 on: Today at 07:59:58 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:42:45 PMForced Trotsky outNow can't fill his boots Wanker photoshop nerd Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...