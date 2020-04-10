Where is TM?

April 13, 2020, 08:06:26 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Where is TM?
Artois
Online Online

« on: April 10, 2020, 07:40:01 PM »
Has anybody seen him?  :pd: :ali:
King of the North
Offline Offline

Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: April 10, 2020, 07:43:37 PM »
He is waiting patiently outside Ladbrokes in Stockton to collect his £3.75 lucky fifteen he put on 4 weeks ago


 
Bobupanddown
Offline Offline

« Reply #2 on: April 10, 2020, 07:46:23 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Offline Offline

« Reply #3 on: April 10, 2020, 07:47:59 PM »
HE CANT HANDLE THE PRESSURE OF BEING TOP DOG ON HERE  rava
Artois
Online Online

« Reply #4 on: April 10, 2020, 07:50:10 PM »
  you take that back 
sockets
Offline Offline

« Reply #5 on: April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PM »
He might be a critical  worker on late shift somewhere 
Artois
Online Online

« Reply #6 on: April 10, 2020, 08:03:12 PM »
Quote from: sockets on April 10, 2020, 07:54:04 PM
He might be a critical  worker on late shift somewhere 


He's a lady of the night  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Online Online

Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: April 10, 2020, 08:44:56 PM »
Back in Holme House or Roseberry Park, take your pick.
Glory Glory Man United
Artois
Online Online

« Reply #8 on: April 11, 2020, 01:11:56 PM »
I'm starting to get really worried about my muckeroo TM, if anyone has seen him please PM me  :pd:
El Capitan
Online Online

« Reply #9 on: April 11, 2020, 01:17:24 PM »
I think he was struggling with the responsibility of trying to fill Lidsys size 3s  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
Online Online

« Reply #10 on: April 11, 2020, 01:19:07 PM »
This board isn't the same without TM  oleary
El Capitan
Online Online

« Reply #11 on: April 11, 2020, 01:24:56 PM »
I agree. Funny poster  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline Offline

« Reply #12 on: April 11, 2020, 01:36:02 PM »
HE DOES VANISH FOR A MONTH AROUND THIS TIME OF THE YEAR  klins
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline Offline

« Reply #13 on: April 11, 2020, 01:47:07 PM »
He'll be busy collating the daily death toll stats.
Johnny Thunder
Offline Offline

Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: April 11, 2020, 02:52:46 PM »
Come back TM lad. We fuckin love you.


 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:



 :pope2:
Clem loves tail.
headset
Online Online

« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:06:20 AM »
He's took some stick.....over numbers this week......maybe he's having lie down at present...

Battery recharge in these stressful times of lockdown......

He'll return like the goodman he is.....  :homer:
Johnny Thunder
Offline Offline

Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:35:43 AM »
 :like:
Clem loves tail.
Artois
Online Online

« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:37:13 PM »
 
mingebag
Online Online

« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:42:45 PM »
Forced Trotsky out
Now can't fill his boots
Wanker photoshop nerd
CapsDave
Online Online

« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:47:34 PM »
 :gaz:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Artois
Online Online

« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:49:57 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:42:45 PM
Forced Trotsky out
Now can't fill his boots
Wanker photoshop nerd



How did he force my mate leon out? 
headset
Online Online

« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:59:58 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 07:42:45 PM
Forced Trotsky out
Now can't fill his boots
Wanker photoshop nerd

 

 monkey
