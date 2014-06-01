Where is TM?

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Where is TM?  (Read 108 times)
Artois
« on: Today at 07:40:01 PM »
Has anybody seen him?  :pd: :ali:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:43:37 PM »
He is waiting patiently outside Ladbrokes in Stockton to collect his £3.75 lucky fifteen he put on 4 weeks ago


 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:46:23 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:47:59 PM »
HE CANT HANDLE THE PRESSURE OF BEING TOP DOG ON HERE  rava
Artois
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:50:10 PM »
  you take that back 
sockets
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:54:04 PM »
He might be a critical  worker on late shift somewhere 
Artois
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:12 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:54:04 PM
He might be a critical  worker on late shift somewhere 


He's a lady of the night  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:44:56 PM »
Back in Holme House or Roseberry Park, take your pick.
Glory Glory Man United
