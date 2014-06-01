Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2020, 09:20:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols  (Read 274 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 273


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:23:20 PM »
You took your time sending your latest pm.

Forgot your login details did ya

 :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 088


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:23:20 PM
You took your time sending your latest pm.

Forgot your login details did ya

 :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin: :lenin:
  lost
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 107

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:31:50 PM »
He's really got to you Rik.
Just ignore it and hey presto no problem
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 273


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:37:35 PM »
PM's are ignored.


Let him have his 5 minutes of fun, he'll be off to bed soon when mummy comes in
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:56:06 PM »
Ohhh it's the local Alfie bass Rik Tell-All  :duh:
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:59:15 PM »
You're for it now Artois  :ponce:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 273


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:02:46 PM »
the clown is talking to himself now.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 952


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:05:10 PM »
No one likes a grass!!







 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:05:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:02:46 PM
the clown is talking to himself now.




You literally started a thread about me  
« Last Edit: Today at 07:11:22 PM by Artois » Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:08:32 PM »
You're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...

I'm not happy !
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:08:32 PM
You're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...

I'm not happy !




 mick Alfie bassing?
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:15:28 PM »
Why not, seems to be the norm on here :like:
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:19:04 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:15:28 PM
Why not, seems to be the norm on here :like:



So you're a sheep then? 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 273


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:19:26 PM »
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:08:32 PM
You're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...

I'm not happy !


grass
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:20:52 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:19:26 PM
Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:08:32 PM
You're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...

I'm not happy !




 mick

grass
Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 91



View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:44:07 PM »
Tragic  🙄🙄🙄


Any way this recent law they brought out  ..... ? where any scruffy cunt can go in a shop swipe what they want and walk out with out any trouble whatsoever ... happening far and wide from New York to Roseworth stockton ( I know some one round them parts said this happens all the time in the shop she works in and they been told to let em walk out and take the stuff)

https://twitter.com/McguireScotty/status/1248605258819010560?s=20

http://twitter.com/McguireScotty/status/1248605258819010560?s=20
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:53:42 PM »
Sockets is  :ponce: also  :like:
Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 91



View Profile WWW
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:56:30 PM »
Who the Pink Ponce  :ponce:    Me  mick
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 93


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:58:04 PM »
RIFLE RIFLE RIFLE
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:02:50 PM »
A lot of obsession with the rifle on here, he's like batman nobody knows who he is 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 273


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:41:32 PM »
Quote from: Artois on Today at 08:02:50 PM
A lot of obsession with the rifle on here, he's like batman nobody knows who he is 


and no fucker cares to know who he is either, troll.


4 pm's in 59 minutes, impressive stuff. :wanker:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 125


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:55:43 PM »
Some more Alfie bassing from you Rik you're getting quite the reputation  mick


Do you know swalesy? 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 