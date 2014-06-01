PM's are ignored. Let him have his 5 minutes of fun, he'll be off to bed soon when mummy comes in

sockets

Offline



Posts: 91







Posts: 91 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #15 on: Today at 07:44:07 PM »





Any way this recent law they brought out ..... ? where any scruffy cunt can go in a shop swipe what they want and walk out with out any trouble whatsoever ... happening far and wide from New York to Roseworth stockton ( I know some one round them parts said this happens all the time in the shop she works in and they been told to let em walk out and take the stuff)



https://twitter.com/McguireScotty/status/1248605258819010560?s=20



http://twitter.com/McguireScotty/status/1248605258819010560?s=20 Tragic 🙄🙄🙄Any way this recent law they brought out ..... ? where any scruffy cunt can go in a shop swipe what they want and walk out with out any trouble whatsoever ... happening far and wide from New York to Roseworth stockton ( I know some one round them parts said this happens all the time in the shop she works in and they been told to let em walk out and take the stuff) Logged