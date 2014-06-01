Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 10, 2020, 07:35:28 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols (Read 155 times) RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 271 Once in every lifetime Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « on: Today at 06:23:20 PM » You took your time sending your latest pm.Forgot your login details did ya Logged Glory Glory Man United monkeyman Online Posts: 9 087 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:25:58 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:23:20 PMYou took your time sending your latest pm.Forgot your login details did ya Logged BigNasty Offline Posts: 2 107 Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits. Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:31:50 PM » He's really got to you Rik.Just ignore it and hey presto no problem Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 271 Once in every lifetime Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:37:35 PM » PM's are ignored.Let him have his 5 minutes of fun, he'll be off to bed soon when mummy comes in Logged Glory Glory Man United Artois Online Posts: 120 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:56:06 PM » Ohhh it's the local Alfie bass Rik Tell-All Logged Nobby_Barnes Online Posts: 91 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:59:15 PM » You're for it now Artois Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 271 Once in every lifetime Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:02:46 PM » the clown is talking to himself now. Logged Glory Glory Man United El Capitan Online Posts: 40 952 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:05:10 PM » No one likes a grass!! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Artois Online Posts: 120 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:05:58 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:02:46 PMthe clown is talking to himself now. You literally started a thread about me « Last Edit: Today at 07:11:22 PM by Artois » Logged Nobby_Barnes Online Posts: 91 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:08:32 PM » You're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...I'm not happy ! Logged Artois Online Posts: 120 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:11:44 PM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:08:32 PMYou're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...I'm not happy ! Alfie bassing? Logged Nobby_Barnes Online Posts: 91 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:15:28 PM » Why not, seems to be the norm on here Logged Artois Online Posts: 120 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:19:04 PM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:15:28 PMWhy not, seems to be the norm on here So you're a sheep then? Logged RIK MAYALL Online Posts: 11 271 Once in every lifetime Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #13 on: Today at 07:19:26 PM » Quote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:08:32 PMYou're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...I'm not happy !grass Logged Glory Glory Man United Artois Online Posts: 120 Re: Artois or should i say Riverside Rifle Robshrugnichols « Reply #14 on: Today at 07:20:52 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:19:26 PMQuote from: Nobby_Barnes on Today at 07:08:32 PMYou're wrong about that Rik, he's been PMing me also calling me a shithouse...I'm not happy ! grass Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...