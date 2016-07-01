Zoom family quiz

Zoom family quiz
BigNasty
Posts: 2 107

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Yesterday at 06:16:05 PM
Seemed like a good idea.Went to shit in about twenty mins.
clever cunt nephew asking questions about the renaissance for fuck sake.
I had done guess the pop intro round.
Don't think we will be doing it again any time soon.

have you done one yet?
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 093


Yesterday at 06:19:09 PM
Thankfully things haven't got that bad, YET.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 531



Yesterday at 08:37:46 PM
We've been invited to one this weekend.

 oleary
Artois
Posts: 168


Yesterday at 09:27:02 PM
Can I come  :duh:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 531



Yesterday at 09:29:35 PM
No
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 633


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Today at 07:12:17 AM
They must be a fuckin right bundle of fun inviting boring cunts like you like.



 
Artois
Posts: 168


Today at 07:27:36 AM
monkeyman
Posts: 9 110


Today at 10:17:46 PM
Artois
Posts: 168


Today at 10:23:50 PM
