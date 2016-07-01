BigNasty

Zoom family quiz « on: Yesterday at 06:16:05 PM » Seemed like a good idea.Went to shit in about twenty mins.

clever cunt nephew asking questions about the renaissance for fuck sake.

I had done guess the pop intro round.

Don't think we will be doing it again any time soon.



have you done one yet?







