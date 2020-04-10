Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 496





Posts: 1 496 Re: The police truly are « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:04:49 PM » The Rotherham one is an absolute joke getting filmed telling a bloke he can't be in his own front garden



Own worst enemies, need to have some common sense and just concentrate on the proper idiots.



Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 111





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 111Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The police truly are « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:18:04 PM » The additional police powers are more dangerous than the virus. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 496





Posts: 1 496 Re: The police truly are « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:36:46 PM » Some of these chief constables and their minions are definitely showing themselves to be very dangerous people to have be given any sort of power Logged