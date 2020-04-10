The police truly are Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 10, 2020, 05:46:32 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board The police truly are Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: The police truly are (Read 158 times) Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 269 The police truly are « on: Today at 03:01:23 PM » a bunch of utter fucking https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-cambridge-police-checks-no-one-is-in-non-essential-aisles-at-supermarket-11971517We pay these cunts wages Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 496 Re: The police truly are « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:04:49 PM » The Rotherham one is an absolute joke getting filmed telling a bloke he can't be in his own front gardenOwn worst enemies, need to have some common sense and just concentrate on the proper idiots. Logged TerryCochranesSocks Offline Posts: 7 111 Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The police truly are « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:18:04 PM » The additional police powers are more dangerous than the virus. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 496 Re: The police truly are « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:36:46 PM » Some of these chief constables and their minions are definitely showing themselves to be very dangerous people to have be given any sort of power Logged Gingerpig Online Posts: 540 Glorious Leader Re: The police truly are « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:43:21 PM » I know they have problems dealing with the bare chested /Sports direct shorts wearing cunts , but sometimes they do no help themselves...some are hard fucking forces , around here they seem weak as carling Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...