The police truly are

April 10, 2020, 05:46:32 PM
Author Topic: The police truly are  (Read 158 times)
Bobupanddown
Online

Posts: 2 269


« on: Today at 03:01:23 PM »
a bunch of utter fucking   :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-cambridge-police-checks-no-one-is-in-non-essential-aisles-at-supermarket-11971517

We pay these cunts wages  souey
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Online

Posts: 1 496


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:04:49 PM »
The Rotherham one is an absolute joke getting filmed telling a bloke he can't be in his own front garden

Own worst enemies, need to have some common sense and just concentrate on the proper idiots.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline

Posts: 7 111


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:18:04 PM »
The additional police powers are more dangerous than the virus.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Itchy_ring
Online

Posts: 1 496


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:36:46 PM »
Some of these chief constables and their minions are definitely showing themselves to be very dangerous people to have be given any sort of power 
Logged
Gingerpig
Online

Posts: 540


Glorious Leader


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:43:21 PM »
I know they have problems dealing with the bare chested /Sports direct shorts wearing cunts , but sometimes they do no help themselves...some are hard  fucking forces , around here they seem weak as  carling 
Logged
