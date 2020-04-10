Itchy_ring

RIP hopefully hitting the peak now, the government said they thought the next few days would be the highest point for deaths.

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:49:43 PM
RIP hopefully hitting the peak now, the government said they thought the next few days would be the highest point for deaths.









Dunno how they are working that out tho , Wuhan was locked down 72 days .. they let em all out and they still dropping dead in the streets .. Pandemics last for years its a total nightmare

Re: 953 In last 24 hours



Got some hope of surviving it like this fella did and he was 101 years old



I dunno , what ever it is it's bad and killing a lot. I sorted my works pensions and funeral plans out on the table today showed our lass what was what just in case ..you never know .Got some hope of surviving it like this fella did and he was 101 years old

https://t.co/3HCI1Fvbs6?amp=1

Tiny percentage of young people can't remember what it was and most of those had a separate health issue.



There were some UK figures yesterday showing that if you are Asian you're twice as likely to die and black 4 times much to early to say why.

Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:07:46 PM
If you're white, healthy, not overweight and under 60 there's next to no chance of dropping dead anytime soon.







You're right, of course. BBC & Channel 4's respective news shows have being going overboard about this in recent days for some, er, reason?

Even Radio 4's 6 o'clock news show yesterday was falling over itself to highlight the disproportionate amount of "african americans" being diagnosed with Covid-19 in various US cities, citing one of the reasons being greater levels of obesity - so I guess we have to put the blame for that on those horribble, wealthy white racists making their black countrymen eat too much, eh?!!



Certain races are predisposed to certain morbidities.



Eg. Those from or descendants of the subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh) living in the UK are much more likely to suffer from coronary heart disease (currently called Covid19) by a significant amount compared to white Europeans.



Those with African descent are more prone to diabetes.

Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:55:28 PM



It was 881 yesterday.



Oh and to be in that number, you don't actually have to be infected with Covid, just the suspicion will do.







Around 770 people dies from Coronavirus in New York State today.



Before the virus appeared the number of people who died at home each day was around 15 to 20. In the last week the number is around 200.



I think it's fair to assume most of this increase are people who died from Coronavirus. Because they didn't make it to hospital, they weren't tested and therefore don't show up in the official Coronavirus death figures.



I quess the real death totals are a lot higher than the official figures.









