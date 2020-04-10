Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 496





Posts: 1 496 Re: 953 In last 24 hours « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:49:43 PM » RIP hopefully hitting the peak now, the government said they thought the next few days would be the highest point for deaths. Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 88







Posts: 88 Re: 953 In last 24 hours « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:51:46 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:49:43 PM RIP hopefully hitting the peak now, the government said they thought the next few days would be the highest point for deaths.









Dunno how they are working that out tho , Wuhan was locked down 72 days .. they let em all out and they still dropping dead in the streets .. Pandemics last for years its a total nightmare Dunno how they are working that out tho , Wuhan was locked down 72 days .. they let em all out and they still dropping dead in the streets .. Pandemics last for years its a total nightmare Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 88







Posts: 88 Re: 953 In last 24 hours « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:03:11 PM »



Got some hope of surviving it like this fella did and he was 101 years old



https://t.co/3HCI1Fvbs6?amp=1 I dunno , what ever it is it's bad and killing a lot. I sorted my works pensions and funeral plans out on the table today showed our lass what was what just in case ..you never know .Got some hope of surviving it like this fella did and he was 101 years old Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 496





Posts: 1 496 Re: 953 In last 24 hours « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:18:26 PM » Tiny percentage of young people can't remember what it was and most of those had a separate health issue.



There were some UK figures yesterday showing that if you are Asian you're twice as likely to die and black 4 times much to early to say why. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 642



Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!





Posts: 9 642Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!! Re: 953 In last 24 hours « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:48:05 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:07:46 PM If you're white, healthy, not overweight and under 60 there's next to no chance of dropping dead anytime soon.







You're right, of course. BBC & Channel 4's respective news shows have being going overboard about this in recent days for some, er, reason?

Even Radio 4's 6 o'clock news show yesterday was falling over itself to highlight the disproportionate amount of "african americans" being diagnosed with Covid-19 in various US cities, citing one of the reasons being greater levels of obesity - so I guess we have to put the blame for that on those horribble, wealthy white racists making their black countrymen eat too much, eh?!!



You're right, of course. BBC & Channel 4's respective news shows have being going overboard about this in recent days for some, er, reason?Even Radio 4's 6 o'clock news show yesterday was falling over itself to highlight the disproportionate amount of "african americans" being diagnosed with Covid-19 in various US cities, citing one of the reasons being greater levels of obesity - so I guess we have to put the blame for that on those horribble, wealthy white racists making their black countrymen eat too much, eh?!! Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585