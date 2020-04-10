953 In last 24 hours

April 10, 2020, 05:46:21 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

953 In last 24 hours
sockets
Posts: 88



Today at 02:46:29 PM
DEAD  klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 513



Reply #1 on: Today at 02:48:09 PM
THAT'S TM'S JOB.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER sucks off trannies.
sockets
Posts: 88



Reply #2 on: Today at 02:49:25 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:48:09 PM
THAT'S TM'S JOB.

 





Think he's down ALDI   shopping
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 496


Reply #3 on: Today at 02:49:43 PM
RIP hopefully hitting the peak now, the government said they thought the next few days would be the highest point for deaths.
sockets
Posts: 88



Reply #4 on: Today at 02:51:46 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:49:43 PM
RIP hopefully hitting the peak now, the government said they thought the next few days would be the highest point for deaths.




Dunno how they are working that out tho , Wuhan was locked down 72 days .. they let em all out and they still dropping dead in the streets .. Pandemics last for years its a total nightmare
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 269


Reply #5 on: Today at 02:55:28 PM
In order to make the number sound scarier they use the "in the last 24 hours" number rather than yesterday's figure.

It was 881 yesterday.

Oh and to be in that number, you don't actually have to be infected with Covid, just the suspicion will do.







Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
Posts: 88



Reply #6 on: Today at 03:03:11 PM
I dunno , what ever it is it's bad and killing a lot. I sorted my works pensions and funeral plans out on the table today showed our lass what was what just in case ..you never know .

Got some hope of surviving it like this fella did and he was 101 years old  :like:

https://t.co/3HCI1Fvbs6?amp=1
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 496


Reply #7 on: Today at 03:07:46 PM
If you're white, healthy, not overweight and under 60 there's next to no chance of dropping dead anytime soon.
sockets
Posts: 88



Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:23 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:07:46 PM
If you're white, healthy, not overweight and under 60 there's next to no chance of dropping dead anytime soon.






Been a few young people die with it like.. but a lot of people are saying ethnics are getting hit the hardest cos they won't stay inside or follow the rules .
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 496


Reply #9 on: Today at 03:18:26 PM
Tiny percentage of young people can't remember what it was and most of those had a separate health issue.

There were some UK figures yesterday showing that if you are Asian you're twice as likely to die and black 4 times much to early to say why.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 579

Pack o cunts


Reply #10 on: Today at 04:05:38 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:07:46 PM
If you're white, healthy, not overweight and under 60 there's next to no chance of dropping dead anytime soon.



Most of this board at risk then

 oleary
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 642

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


Reply #11 on: Today at 04:48:05 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:07:46 PM
If you're white, healthy, not overweight and under 60 there's next to no chance of dropping dead anytime soon.



You're right, of course. BBC & Channel 4's respective news shows have being going overboard about this in recent days for some, er, reason?
Even Radio 4's 6 o'clock news show yesterday was falling over itself to highlight the disproportionate amount of "african americans" being diagnosed with Covid-19 in various US cities, citing one of the reasons being greater levels of obesity - so I guess we have to put the blame for that on those horribble, wealthy white racists making their black countrymen eat too much, eh?!!

                                                             :meltdown:
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 654



Reply #12 on: Today at 05:12:23 PM
Certain races are predisposed to certain morbidities.

Eg. Those from or descendants of the subcontinent (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh) living in the UK are much more likely to suffer from coronary heart disease (currently called Covid19) by a significant amount compared to white Europeans.

Those with African descent are more prone to diabetes.  
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 269


Reply #13 on: Today at 05:22:42 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:18:26 PM
Tiny percentage of young people can't remember what it was and most of those had a separate health issue.

There were some UK figures yesterday showing that if you are Asian you're twice as likely to die and black 4 times much to early to say why.

Coronavirus is racist  mcl
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
