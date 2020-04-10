dodgy deal selling 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for £2.50

April 10, 2020, 09:42:38 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: dodgy deal selling 100,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for £2.50  (Read 19 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 651



« on: Today at 09:32:01 AM »
Nice bit of profiteering and exploitation ... disgusting.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/beauty-firm-sells-100000-bottles-18072649
monkeyman
Posts: 9 077


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:06 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:32:01 AM
Nice bit of profiteering and exploitation ... disgusting.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/beauty-firm-sells-100000-bottles-18072649
CUNTS
