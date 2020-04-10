Has anyone ever been seal clubbing?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2020, 09:42:22 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Has anyone ever been seal clubbing?  (Read 97 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 614


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:26:49 AM »
I'm just curious as to what would be the best bat to use?






 
Logged
Clem loves tail.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 077


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:40:28 AM »
 
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:26:49 AM
I'm just curious as to what would be the best bat to use?






 
CRUEL CUNT  klins
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 614


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:41:49 AM »
 mcl
Logged
Clem loves tail.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 614


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:42:33 AM »
Do yer reckon Goldby will pull this one?




 






 
Logged
Clem loves tail.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 651



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:48:05 AM »
Break the fucker up with a bog brush before flushing  :

 :alf:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 614


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:48:54 AM »
 mcl
Logged
Clem loves tail.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 872



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:28:17 AM »
I wish you'd get rid of that enormous signature picture that is annoying the fuck out of everyone.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 614


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:30:07 AM »
 
Logged
Clem loves tail.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 077


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:32:17 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:28:17 AM
I wish you'd get rid of that enormous signature picture that is annoying the fuck out of everyone.
AGREE ITS FUCKING ANNOYING  :meltdown:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 242


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:32:37 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:26:49 AM
I'm just curious as to what would be the best bat to use?






 

I took my cricket bat.  :pope2:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 614


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:33:57 AM »
 




 :chrisk:
Logged
Clem loves tail.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 429


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:35:55 AM »
I prefer the Pelican Pub..........
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 