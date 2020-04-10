FAO Red Pill Bob

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2020, 03:53:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO Red Pill Bob  (Read 406 times)
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:22:40 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:20:41 PM
PLEASE LET'S TAKE A BREAK FROM THESE OUTRAGEOUS ACCUSATIONS.

AND CELEBRATE THE WONDER OF NEW LIFE!

HAPPY NEWS JUST IN: BUMCAT'S CAT HAS GIVEN BIRTH TO A LITTER OF HEALTHY KITTENS!  PLEASE JOIN ME IN CONGRATULATING THE HAPPY FAMILY.

 jc



















Oh.

















 charles charles charles charles
Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:25:06 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:21:21 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:16:40 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:07:57 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:01:47 PM
Anyway its history so let it go Rolf  :like:

Just remember then next time you accuse people of something have a good think on next time

Paedo accusations again  :unlike:

He didn't accuse you of being a pedo, he said you asked for pictures of his teenage daughter. A claim you haven't denied.



What do you think he means by Rolf then clever Bob?






ROLF ... ROLLING OVER LAUGHING ON FLOOR

LOL ...LAUGH OUT LOUD


What did you think I meant like ROLF ? charles
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 545


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:27:25 PM »
Yeah good one
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:28:35 PM »
Next time just  sshhh
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 545


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:31:24 PM »
Too clever for everyone on here Crocket, you carry on with your nonce accusations, Im sure its fine.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 653



View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:32:33 PM »
Thread summed up by the following gif ...  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:34:27 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:31:24 PM
Too clever for everyone on here Crocket, you carry on with your nonce accusations, Im sure its fine.






Always was too fast for you son shine .. like I said you started the N word stuff on an innocent poster..I just pulled u up about it .. don't dish it out if you cant take it  :like:

 :matty: might get a ton out of this thread now  :bc:
Logged
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:35:15 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 02:32:33 PM
Thread summed up by the following gif ...  :alf: :alf: :alf:







 monkey monkey monkey
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 950


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:37:43 PM »
how did an innocent thread about a request for an important graph turn into a thread full of paedo accusations?


COB's far right  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:39:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:37:43 PM
how did an innocent thread about a request for an important graph turn into a thread full of paedo accusations?


COB's far right  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:







I never knew you were far right like Matty 

Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 545


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »
Pretty much the only rule on here and people still call people Rolf and other accusations  :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 512



View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:41:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:37:43 PM
how did an innocent thread about a request for an important graph turn into a thread full of paedo accusations?


COB's far right  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:



 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER sucks off trannies.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 268


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:42:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:37:43 PM
how did an innocent thread about a request for an important graph turn into a thread full of paedo accusations?


COB's far right  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

How did an innocent graph showing your inability to attract women and your devotion to relationships with our feline friends turn into a thread about pedo accusations?

Matty and CapDick  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:43:23 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:40:19 PM
Pretty much the only rule on here and people still call people Rolf and other accusations  :unlike:




 cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry


  DON'T DISH IT OUT ... IF YOU CAN'T TAKE IT  :like: :like:  


  ROLF ... ROLLING OVER LAUGHING ON FLOOR  charles
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 950


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:45:29 PM »
only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's trying to wriggle out of it



have some balls and stand by your comments, Bob and Crocket  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 545


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:46:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:45:29 PM
only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's trying to wriggle out of it



have some balls and stand by your comments, Bob and Crocket  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

Spot on.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 512



View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:48:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:45:29 PM
only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's trying to wriggle out of it



have some balls and stand by your comments, Bob and Crocket  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:


I stand by mine.

If that helps.

 jc







 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER sucks off trannies.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 950


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:49:39 PM »
it does  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 268


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:59:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:45:29 PM
only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's trying to wriggle out of it



have some balls and stand by your comments, Bob and Crocket  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's making up imaginary pedo accusations because you got your arse handed to you on a thread you started trying to be a clever cunt.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 950


View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Today at 03:02:16 PM »
psssttt.... bob....where's the graph??? 



Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88



View Profile WWW
« Reply #70 on: Today at 03:05:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:59:02 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:45:29 PM
only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's trying to wriggle out of it



have some balls and stand by your comments, Bob and Crocket  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

only one thing worse than paedo accusations, and that's making up imaginary pedo accusations because you got your arse handed to you on a thread you started trying to be a clever cunt.




Spot on Bob  :like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 263

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:28:40 PM »
There's gonna be some nonce accusations coming soon, simmering just nicely here 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 268


View Profile
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:39:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:02:16 PM
psssttt.... bob....where's the graph??? 



[img width=360
http://
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:56:04 PM
Sorry bud, forgot to post this.



 :matty: :matty: :matty: 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 