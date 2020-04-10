CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 545





Posts: 4 545 Re: FAO Red Pill Bob « Reply #52 on: Today at 02:27:25 PM » Yeah good one Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 545





Posts: 4 545 Re: FAO Red Pill Bob « Reply #54 on: Today at 02:31:24 PM » Too clever for everyone on here Crocket, you carry on with your nonce accusations, Im sure its fine. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets

Offline



Posts: 88







Posts: 88 Re: FAO Red Pill Bob « Reply #56 on: Today at 02:34:27 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:31:24 PM Too clever for everyone on here Crocket, you carry on with your nonce accusations, Im sure its fine.













Always was too fast for you son shine .. like I said you started the N word stuff on an innocent poster..I just pulled u up about it .. don't dish it out if you cant take it



might get a ton out of this thread now







Always was too fast for you son shine .. like I said you started the N word stuff on an innocent poster..I just pulled u up about it .. don't dish it out if you cant take itmight get a ton out of this thread now Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 950





Posts: 40 950 Re: FAO Red Pill Bob « Reply #58 on: Today at 02:37:43 PM »





COB's far right how did an innocent thread about a request for an important graph turn into a thread full of paedo accusations?COB's far right Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 545





Posts: 4 545 Re: FAO Red Pill Bob « Reply #60 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM » Pretty much the only rule on here and people still call people Rolf and other accusations Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

